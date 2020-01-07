January 7, 2020 | 6:56pm | Up to date January 7, 2020 | 6:58pm

A army base in Iraq that homes US troops has come underneath hearth from missiles launched in Iran, based on stories.

Ten rockets struck the Al-Asad Airbase, the place American army personnel are homes, within the assault Tuesday, based on CNN.

There aren’t any particulars but on fatalities or accidents.

A US army supply informed Fox Information that the assaults got here from Iran.