January 1, 2020 | eight:41am

US troops on Wednesday fired tear gasoline and rubber bullets at a whole lot of pro-Iranian militia members who hurled rocks on the US Embassy as a tense standoff in Baghdad entered its second day.

Scores of demonstrators camped exterior the embassy in a single day after they stormed the closely fortified Inexperienced Zone on Tuesday, chanting “Death to America,” lighting fires at safety posts, spraying graffiti on partitions and making an attempt to bust by sealed entrances.

US Marines fired tear gasoline into the crowds that returned on Wednesday and set hearth to the roof of a reception space.

At one level, Iraqi troopers and counterterrorism forces positioned themselves between the militia members and the compound.

The unrest erupted after US jet fighters attacked 5 bases in Iraq and Syria belonging to the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah over the weekend, killing 25 fighters and wounding dozens extra.

The US strike was in retaliation for a rocket assault on an Iraq base by the group that killed an American contractor and wounded 4 US service members.

President Trump was requested in regards to the escalating state of affairs in Iraq and whether or not the US was planning on going to struggle with Iran.

“I don’t think that would be a good idea for Iran. It wouldn’t last very long. Do I want to? No. I want to have peace. I like peace. And Iran should want peace more than anybody. So I don’t see that happening. No, I don’t think Iran would want that to happen. It would go very quickly,” Trump instructed reporters earlier than a New Yr’s Eve celebration at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

The Standard Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group of primarily Shiite-aligned militias, together with Kataib Hezbollah, referred to as on its supporters to maneuver away from the compound after the Iraqi authorities mentioned their “message has been heard.”

Mohammed Mohieh, a spokesman for Kataib Hezbollah, mentioned the group’s members wouldn’t budge till the US ambassador is eliminated and US troops depart Iraq.

Protection Secretary Mark Esper mentioned the US would deploy about 750 troops to the Center East in response to the storming of the embassy.

“This deployment is an appropriate and precautionary action taken in response to increased threat levels against US personnel and facilities, such as we witnessed in Baghdad today,” Esper mentioned in an announcement. “The United States will protect our people and interests anywhere they are found around the world.”