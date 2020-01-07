Iraq Received US Letter Over Troop Withdrawal, Says Adel Abdul Mahdi

Baghdad, Iraq:

The Iraqi navy joint operations command has acquired a letter from the U.S. military regarding a potential withdrawal of its troops from the nation, Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi mentioned on Tuesday.

The letter’s English and Arabic language variations weren’t similar so Iraq had requested clarifications from Washington, Abdul Mahdi instructed a televised cupboard assembly.

He spoke two days after Iraqi lawmakers, together with his assist, voted for a decision demanding a elimination of all international forces from Iraq following the killing of Iranian navy commander Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike at Baghdad airport. His loss of life has raised fears of a broader regional battle.

U.S. Military Basic Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Workers, mentioned on Monday leaked letter from the U.S. navy to Iraq that created impressions of an imminent U.S. withdrawal was a poorly worded draft doc meant solely to underscore an elevated motion of forces.

“Poorly worded, implies withdrawal. That’s not what’s happening,” Basic Mark Milley mentioned.

Abdul Mahdi mentioned if this letter was certainly a draft as U.S. officers say, then Washington ought to ship one other letter to make clear the scenario.

Protection Secretary Mark Esper mentioned on Monday that america had no plans to tug its troops out of Iraq following experiences by Reuters and different media of an American navy letter informing Iraqi officers about repositioning troops in preparation for leaving the nation.

Overseas forces have been in Iraq primarily as a part of a U.S.-led coalition that has educated and backed up Iraqi safety forces towards the specter of ISIS terrorists.

(Apart from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)