Iraq Says Iran Gave “Verbal Message” Informing About Attack On US Forces

Iran launched missiles at US-led forces in Iraq on Wednesday

Baghdad:

Iraq’s prime minister’s workplace mentioned Wednesday it had obtained “an official verbal message” from Iran informing it missile assault on US forces stationed on Iraqi soil was imminent.

“We received an official verbal message from the Islamic Republic of Iran that the Iranian response to the assassination of Qasem Soleimani had begun or would begin shortly, and that the strike would be limited to where the US military was located in Iraq without specifying the locations,” the workplace mentioned.

Iran launched 22 missiles at Iraqi bases housing US and different coalition troops early Wednesday in response to the killing of senior Revolution Guards commander Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Iraq final week.

