Iraq’s prime minister’s workplace mentioned Wednesday that Iran had notified Baghdad about its imminent missile strike on US troops stationed at two navy bases.

“We received an official verbal message from the Islamic Republic of Iran that the Iranian response to the assassination of Qassem Soleimani had begun or would begin shortly, and that the strike would be limited to where the US military was located in Iraq without specifying the locations,” premier Adel Abdel Mahdi’s workplace mentioned, Agence France-Presse reported.

The prime minister’s workplace mentioned it was concurrently contacted by the US, because the missiles hit the sprawling Ain al-Asad airbase in western Iraq and a base in Arbil, each housing American and different overseas forces deployed as a part of a US-led coalition preventing the remnants of ISIS.

The assault was in response to the killing of the senior Revolution Guards main common in a US drone strike in Baghdad final week.

“We immediately warned Iraqi military commanders to take the necessary precautions,” it mentioned, including that no Iraqi forces had been damage within the assault.

“Iraq rejects any violation of its sovereignty and attacks on its territory,” the workplace added, with out particularly condemning the missile strikes.

It mentioned Abdel Mahdi was holding discussions with home and overseas companions to stop an “open war.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier mentioned he had spoken to Masrour Barzani, prime minister of the autonomous Kurdish area in northern Iraq.

It remained unclear, although, if there was any contact between Pompeo or every other high US official and Abdel Mahdi.