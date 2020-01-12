Iraqi journalists ‘assassinated’ in their car after reporting on anti-government protests in Basra 

By Ross Ibbetson For Mailonline

An Iraqi journalist and his cameraman have been shot useless of their automobile by unknown gunmen after reporting on anti-regime demonstrations.

Ahmen Abdel Samad, a correspondent for Dilja TV, and cameraman Safaa Ghali had been ‘assassinated’ within the southern metropolis of Basra, the US Embassy in Baghdad confirmed.

Simply hours earlier than his dying on Friday, Mr Samad had posted a video condemning the Iraqi forces for his or her brutal crackdown on anti-regime protests whereas allowing these outdoors the US embassy earlier this month.

Footage on Dilja TV’s web site confirmed Mr Samad slumped within the passenger seat with a bullet wound to the best aspect of his head and bullet holes via the automobile door.

Mourners carry coffins through the funeral for the 2 assassinated Iraqi journalists in Basra, southern Iraq on Saturday

Mr Samad died on the scene whereas Mr Ghali later died in hospital.

The US Embassy stated it ‘strongly denounced the deplorable and cowardly assassination.’

The assertion added that it was the Iraqi authorities’s accountability to uphold ‘the best to freedom of expression, defending journalists, and guaranteeing that peaceable activists can observe their democratic rights with out worry of reprisal.’

A whole lot gathered within the streets to mourn the lack of the journalist and cameraman on Saturday amid offended anti-regime demonstrations which have been occurring for months.

Factions inside Iraq’s safety forces, largely Iran-backed militia, have been accused of killing some 500 protesters because the unrest began, with one other 19,000 wounded.

It comes as Iraq’s caretaker prime minister, Adel Abdul-Mahdi, requested Washington to set a method for American troops withdrawal on Friday.

The US State Division bluntly rejected the request, saying the 2 sides ought to as a substitute discuss methods to ‘recommit’ to their partnership.

There are some 5,200 U.S. troops in Iraq aiding and offering coaching to Iraqi safety counterparts to struggle IS. An American pullout might deeply set again efforts to crush remnants of the group amid issues of its resurgence through the political turmoil.

Livid demonstrators take to the streets in Iraq over the killing of the journalists amid anti-government demonstrations

Mourners carry the coffins of the 2 slain journalists on Saturday amid rising unrest in Iraq

Iraq is very depending on Iran sanctions waivers from Washington to proceed importing Iranian fuel to fulfill electrical energy calls for, and the U.S. has constantly used this as leverage.

The present waiver expires in February, and and not using a new one, Iraq might face extreme monetary penalties.

The demand for a troop withdrawal will not be common amongst Iraqis. Sunni and Kurdish lawmakers, who oppose the Parliament decision, see the U.S. presence as a bulwark towards domination by the bulk Shiites and Iran. Kurdish safety forces have benefited from U.S. coaching and help.

Protesters criticised the continued disaster involving Iraq, the U.S. and Iran in demonstrations throughout the capital and within the southern provinces.

1000’s massed in Baghdad’s Tahrir sq., the epicenter of the protest motion, and lots of chanted ‘Rattling Iran and America!’

Massive demonstrations additionally had been held in Basra, Dhi Qar, Najaf and Diwanieh provinces because the motion seeks to regain momentum after regional tensions overshadowed the rebellion.

It was amid the protests in Basra that Mr Samad and Mr Ghali had been shot of their automobile.