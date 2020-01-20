Iraqi man who smuggled migrants to UK is arrested along with British woman, 36

By Bhvishya Patel For Mailonline

Revealed: 12:40 EST, 20 January 2020 | Up to date: 13:12 EST, 20 January 2020

An Iraqi man and a British girl have been arrested for allegedly smuggling migrants from Belgium into the UK.

The 29-year-old man, who’s suspected of being on the head of the worldwide trafficking community, was arrested with the girl, 36, at a property in Bramber Court docket, Cippenham, early this morning on January 20.

The pair, who allegedly smuggled migrants into the nation contained in the again of HGV autos, are actually being detained by the Nationwide Crime Company (NCA) in Slough on a European Arrest Warrant.

The person, 29, who’s suspected of being on the head of the worldwide trafficking community, and the girl, 36, had been arrested at a property in Bramber Court docket, Cippenham on January 20

The 2 individuals, who had been seen being led by officers away from the property in Cippenham, are actually dealing with extradition proceedings.

They’re set to look earlier than Westminster Magistrates later in the present day.

Following their arrests, the NCA reported that one other two individuals had been detained by the Dutch authorities as a part of the identical investigation into the smuggling community.

NCA head of organised immigration crime operations, Steve Reynolds, mentioned the felony networks concerned within the smuggling of migrants had been ‘ruthless’ and exploiting the desperation of these fleeing their nation.

The pair allegedly smuggled migrants into the UK contained in the again of HGV autos and are actually being detained by the Nationwide Crime Company (NCA)

He mentioned: ‘The felony networks concerned in individuals smuggling are ruthless, treating migrants as a commodity to be profited from and exploiting their desperation.

‘Working with our European companions we’re decided to do all we are able to to disrupt and dismantle these networks – the arrest in the present day are an instance of that in motion.’