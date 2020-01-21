Irish gang boss ‘brings in muscle from the UK to protect himself’

By Chris Pleasance for MailOnline

An Irish gang chief concerned in a bloody feud across the city of Drogheda has introduced in muscle from the UK to guard himself amid fears he will likely be focused subsequent.

Cornelius Worth, a outstanding determine within the feud and a recognized affiliate of fellow gang chief Owen Maguire, referred to as for reinforcements after studying £100,000 bounty had been placed on his head.

It comes after 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods, who is assumed to have been concerned in gathering money owed for Worth and Maguire, was brutally murdered and dismembered within the city on January 12.

Cornelius Worth, a gang boss with hyperlinks to murdered Keane Mulready-Woods (pictured), is assumed to have introduced in safety from the UK amid fears for his life

Worth is assumed to have a £100,000 bounty positioned on his head by the identical hitmen suspected of abducting Mulready-Woods in Drogheda, dismembering him after which dumping his bodyparts round Dublin (timeline proper)

Associates of Worth, who’ve offered him with safety previously, arrived in Eire on the weekend as tensions round Drogheda soared, The Irish Solar stories.

The identical allies have additionally offered safety for Maguire, who was paralysed in an tried hit in 2018, previously.

Worth and Maguire are each prime targets for the gang members who’re thought to have murdered Mulready-Woods as a part of an ongoing turf battle.

It’s thought that the chief suspect in Mulready-Woods’ homicide – a ‘psychotic’ north Dublin hitman – had been desiring to dump ‘s severed limbs on Magurie’s doorstep and ship his head to Worth as a warning.

Mulready-Woods is assumed to have been killed after taunting a hitman linked to 1 aspect of an ongoing battle in Drogheda

However he and one other 24-year-old man who can be although to have been concerned had been spooked on their solution to ship the stays after recognizing Garda officers investigating a separate crime close by.

The pair dumped the bag containing the boy’s limbs on a housing property in Coolock, Dublin, the place they had been discovered by youngsters.

As police descended on the world the lads tried to get rid of the remainder of the stays – together with the severed head – by burning them in a automotive.

The hearth was extinguished earlier than the stays had been destroyed.

The 24-year-old suspect has subsequently been arrested for parole violations referring to a separate case, and is being held in custody.

Investigators imagine Mulready-Woods was kidnapped off the streets of Drogheda in a single day on January 12 earlier than being taken to a close-by home the place he was murdered and dismembered.

Forensic investigators have been on the home and are mentioned to have discovered blood soaked floorboards and a stash of machetes on the property.

Officers have nonetheless not discovered ‘s torso, the place they imagine the deadly wounds had been delivered, and so have been unable to say precisely how he died.

Simply hours after Keane vanished, and hours earlier than his stays had been found, a capturing passed off in Drogheda which officers imagine was associated to the feud.

An harmless taxi driver was shot in what’s believed to be an tried hit on a recognized gang member on the Bridge of Peace on Monday night time.

That was adopted by a double capturing on an industrial property in north Dublin on Friday afternoon that left two males in vital situation.

The lads suspected of murdering Mulready-Woods are thought to have been planning to drop his severed head on Worth’s doorstep as a warning

Three individuals, together with Mulready-Woods, have been killed as a part of a feud between rival gangs in Drogheda, which is situated between Dublin and Belfast

Whereas that capturing isn’t thought to have been instantly associated to the Drogheda feud, it’s attainable that the suspects used it as a distraction to hold out their hit.

Two males of their 20s who’re recognized to police have been arrested after they had been discovered near a burning automotive in Dublin after the capturing passed off.

The Drogheda gang feud has been ongoing since 2018 when gunmen opened hearth on Owen Maguire close to his residence within the city, leaving him paralysed.

That capturing sparked a collection of tit-for-tat assaults that resulted within the deadly capturing of reputed gang driver Keith Branigan in August final yr on a caravan website.

Richie Carberry, an in depth affiliate of one of many males suspected of Mulready-Woods’ homicide, was then shot useless exterior his residence a couple of months later.

Mulready-Woods’s killing marked one other important uptick in violence, leaving locals and police fearing additional reprisal assaults.