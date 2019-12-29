Irish PM Leo Varadkar Visits His Ancestral Village In Maharashtra

Eire Prime Minister Leo Varadkar additionally visited temple of the village deity.

Mumbai:

Eire Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Sunday visited his ancestral village alongwith his members of the family within the coastal Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra, calling it “a very special moment”.

It was his first go to to the village of Varad in Malvan tehsil, round 500 km from Mumbai, after he turned prime minister in June 2017.

Mr Varadkar’s father Ashok Varadkar, a physician, hailed from Varad. He moved to the UK within the 1960s.

The go to was a “special moment” as three generations of his household had gathered, the Eire prime minister stated after the villagers felicitated him.

He additionally visited temple of the village deity.

“I am here with my parents, my sisters and their husbands, my partner and some grandchildren are here…so it is a big family visit,” the Irish PM stated.

It was “very special moment” for them as three generations of his household have been visiting “a place of my grandfather”, he stated.

“I am on private visit here as of now, but I would like to visit this place again in the official capacity,” Mr Varadkar added.