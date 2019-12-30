Irish PM On Private Visit To India, To Celebrate New Year In Goa

Leo Varadkar is at the moment on a non-public go to to India

Panaji:

Eire Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who has his roots in India, would ring within the New Yr within the coastal state of Goa, an official stated on Monday.

Mr Varadkar, who’s at the moment on a non-public go to to India, would arrive in Goa on Monday afternoon, a senior police official stated. “Prime Minister Varadkar’s visit is entirely private.There are no official functions planned during his visit. Hewould be in Goa till January 1 alongwith his family,” he stated.

He’ll take a flight from the Dabolim Airport on January 1 afternoon to return to his nation, the official added.

On Sunday, Mr Varadkar alongside together with his relations visited his ancestral village Varad within the coastal Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra.

It was his first go to to the village, stated Varadkar,who turned prime minister of Eire in June 2017. His father Ashok Varadkar, a physician, moved to the UK within the 1960s. The go to was a “special moment” as three generations of his household gathered at Varad, the Eire prime minister stated after the villagers felicitated him. He additionally visited a temple of the village deity.