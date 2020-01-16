January 16, 2020 | 2:24pm

The thugs who killed and dismembered 17-year-old Irish teen Keane Mulready-Woods — whose severed head was discovered inside a burning automobile — throughout an obvious gang hit could have filmed the brutal slaying and posted it on-line, based on a brand new report.

A clip has emerged purporting to indicate the sick homicide of Mulready-Woods, who investigators imagine was decapitated and dismembered Sunday evening within the city of Drogheda earlier than his physique elements have been dumped at two websites in Dublin, The Day by day Mail reported.

Eire’s Gardaí police have warned the general public to not share any distressing pictures or video of Mulready-Woods’ stays, The Irish Instances reported.

In a Thursday assertion obtained by the outlet, police confirmed they have been investigating reviews of pictures and movies circulating on social messaging apps — however they’re “unverified at this time.”

“They are distressing to Keane’s family and if verified are disrespectful images of the deceased and provide false support to the perpetrators of this brutal crime,” the assertion mentioned. “Gardaí are asking people not to share this material.”

Detectives are looking the chief suspect within the case, a hitman who had connections to slain senior gang member Richard Carberry, The Irish Impartial reported.

The gang behind Carberry’s homicide in November could have additionally made threats in opposition to youngsters, prompting the hitman to focus on a youngster as revenge, the Mail reported.

Experiences circulated that the teenager’s head was meant to be delivered to suspected gang boss Cornelius Worth as a warning, nevertheless it was left inside a burning automobile as an alternative, based on the report.