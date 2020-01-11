Iron Man 4: Robert Downey Jr. says Tony Stark could return to Marvel projects

Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man aka Tony StarkInstagram

Avengers: Endgame film noticed the final of Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark aka Iron Man however the Doolittle film star just lately made a stunning assertion that made many followers to consider that they might get to see Iron Man in some capability in future Marvel initiatives.

Avengers: Infinity Struggle and its subsequent sequel, Avengers: Endgame united tens of millions of Marvel followers to wrap up the journey that began with Downey Jr.’s Iron Man film. Endgame film, which has formally dethroned James Cameron’s Avatar to grow to be the highest-grossing film of all time, confirmed us the final of Iron Man however there’s nonetheless some mild on the finish of the tunnel for MCU followers.

Throughout an interview with Further alongside his spouse Susan, Marvel star Robert Downey Jr. was requested if he may reprise his function as Iron Man sooner or later sooner or later. For this, the Doolittle film star casually responded by saying,” Yeah, anything could happen. I’m really enjoying…”

Downey Jr. was then interrupted by his spouse who said that his response would make his followers discuss these things solely from right here on. To this, the Sherlock film star clarified himself and said that he doesn’t what the Marvel future holds, saying:

“As far as I’m concerned, I hung up my guns and I’m good to let it go. I also think Marvel is on this journey now and they’re trying a bunch of other stuff, and I’m excited for them to see how all that goes. It’s hard to project.”

Robert Downey Jr aka Iron Man/Tony Stark in Avengers: Infinity Struggle.YouTube Screenshot

Robert Downey Jr.’s future Marvel challenge

After the discharge of Endgame, MCU followers have been speculating that Robert Downey Jr. will probably be again as Tony Stark in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Far From House. Followers assumed that Peter Parker may have some flashbacks through which we are going to get to see Stark doing what he did finest however sadly, the character was lacking from the Spider-Man film.

That being mentioned, Robert Downey Jr. is all set to offer voice to an upcoming Marvel challenge for Disney . As we earlier reported, Jeff Goldblum revealed up to now that Downey Jr. can be lending his voice to Disney ‘s What If…? sequence. Nonetheless, the studies have been later denied by Marvel.

As of now, there is no such thing as a stable data relating to Robert Downey Jr.’s future with Marvel films however followers are nonetheless hoping to see him returning to the superhero world together with Chris Evans, who performed the function of Steve Rogers aka Captain America in MCU.