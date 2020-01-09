Irv Moss, Denver Post sports reporter for 60 years, dies at 85

The person many think about to be the encyclopedic authority on Colorado sports activities, Irv Moss, died Wednesday night time on the age of 85. He labored at The Denver Put up for 60 years.

Moss died of problems from esophageal most cancers, based on his shut good friend, Gary Sever.

“The last of a vanishing breed in the newsroom,” mentioned Mike Judson, a replica editor who labored alongside Moss at The Put up for greater than twenty years.

“Irv covered it all and knew it all, from preps to colleges to pros to the Olympics, and he was the ultimate pro as a sports journalist,” Judson mentioned. “He could tell you about University of Denver football, which played its last season in 1960, and knew that the annual CU-DU football game on Thanksgiving once was the biggest sports event in the state.”

Jim Saccomano, who served within the Denver Broncos entrance workplace for the higher a part of 40 years till his retirement in 2013, referred to as Moss “a straight shooter and a man of principle.”

“There’s something to be said for packing your lunchbox and doing your job,” mentioned Saccomano, who first met Moss in 1978 upon becoming a member of the Broncos group. “Irv goes back to a time when the city was a different thing.”

Saccomano mentioned when he arrived at Broncos headquarters Moss was there crunching statistics for the soccer crew whereas additionally holding down his job with The Put up. However Moss’ involvement in sports activities reporting within the metropolis predated the Broncos’ arrival within the Mile Excessive Metropolis.

“When this city was smaller, once upon a time the biggest events might have been the Denver Bears (minor-league baseball team) and the dog track,” mentioned Saccomano, who typically bumped into Moss on the venerable however now-closed Pagliacci’s restaurant in Denver. “I think of Irv as the journalistic foundation of this city.”

Moss was born Dec. 14, 1934, in Denver and graduated from West Excessive Faculty 18 years later. He attended Colorado A&M (now Colorado State College) in Fort Collins for some time however left college when his father turned unwell.

In 1953, Moss debuted at The Put up as a replica boy at a time when the paper was headquartered at 15th and California streets. After leaving the paper to do electrician work, he returned on Feb. eight, 1956, for what can be a 60-year run on the newspaper.

Then-Denver Put up sports activities editor Chuck Garrity made Moss a part of the paper’s protection of the greyhound races at Mile Excessive Kennel Membership, together with the lads’s fast-pitch softball league at Metropolis Park.

“It was an interesting time to watch, and in a way, be part of the changing of Denver as a sports city,” Moss informed Put up sports activities reporter Terry Frei in 2016 for a narrative about his retirement. “When I first started down here, City Park softball was the big story. And next thing you know, we’re one of the top sports markets in the country.”

After a stint with the Military’s 160th Sign Group in Germany within the late 1950s, Moss put his abilities towards overlaying highschool athletics and later faculty soccer at Wyoming and Air Pressure. He obtained a front-row seat to the Denver Nuggets franchise’s debut in Colorado, having lined the Denver Rockets within the upstart American Basketball Affiliation.

Denver Put up file On this Feb. 16, 1969 picture, Denver Put up sports activities author Irv Moss, proper, presents a plaque to Joe Kerst, left, of Wray, who gained the 120-pound championship, and Ken Monger of Steamboat Springs, 175-pound winner within the Class AA State Excessive Faculty Wrestling Match.

However Dave Plati, longtime sports activities data director with the College of Colorado at Boulder who obtained to know Moss beginning in 1982 when Plati did public relations for the Denver Bears, mentioned Moss’ real love was baseball.

“He loved baseball and anything to do with baseball the most,” Plati mentioned.

Beginning within the mid-1980s, Moss obtained closely concerned overlaying the sinuous path to touchdown a Main League Baseball crew in Denver. He lined the twists and turns of the choice course of till 1991 when Commissioner Fay Vincent introduced Denver was getting the nod as an growth metropolis.

The crew started play in Colorado in 1993, and Moss was a Rockies beat author for 12 years.

“I’d see him in the press box at the Rockies and he always talked baseball,” Plati mentioned. “He was assigned for years to do the minor-league reports on the Rockies farm system and truly enjoyed watching what prospects matured to the majors.”

He was additionally decidedly of the nondigital, pre-Fb technology. Longtime Put up sports activities columnist Mark Kiszla met Moss in 1983.

“I walked into the sports department on California Street, and there Irv was at his desk, with a big phone (landline of course) stuck to his ear,” Kiszla recounted. “Nobody loved being a newspaperman more than Irv. Newspaperman. Old school. So old school I still think of him as a member of the cast from a black-and-white movie about newspapers.”

That included displaying as much as video games with the Put up softball crew wearing his workplace apparel — a short-sleeve gown shirt and khaki slacks, Kiszla mentioned. Whereas he argued balls and strikes on the recreation, Moss didn’t share particulars about himself with others.

“Irv was an international man of mystery,” Kiszla mentioned. “He did not like to reveal any details about himself. His age. His address. The name of family members.”

However he had no issues attempting to extract data from sources — and even from associates and colleagues.

“Irv would appear out of nowhere, from a baseball dugout to the Press Club bar, when you least expected it, with a Cheshire cat grin on his face, and then he would ask: ‘What are you doing here?’” Kiszla recalled. “Bulldog doesn’t start to explain Irv as a reporter. He preferred to start questions with ‘Coach, would you say …’

“And he would ask the same question five different ways, often to the point of irritation of his interview subject, until he got that coach to say something worthwhile.”

Kiszla mentioned Moss liked the Olympics. In 1972, with clearance from the Put up, Moss accepted an invite from america Olympic Committee to work as a public data officer on the 1972 Summer time Olympics in Munich. It was the primary of 10 Olympics working in that capability.

“He would work as a press attache for the U.S. Olympic Committee,” Kiszla mentioned. “And he would march in opening ceremonies.”

Former Put up sports activities editor Kevin Dale, who labored with Moss for six years beginning in 2000, was amazed by Moss’ ardour for not solely the video games and groups however the athletes who performed in these video games.

John Leyba, Denver Put up file Denver Put up reporter Irv Moss poses for a portrait July 1, 2016 at Coors Discipline.

“He had been witness to every major sports event in Colorado for the last half of the 20th century and well into the 21st,” Dale mentioned. “Irv always amazed me with his knowledge of Colorado legends.”

However Dale mentioned Moss didn’t get his head caught within the clouds overlaying the large stuff. He additionally thought-about the lesser recognized gamers and aspiring athletes to be simply as vital and deserving of consideration.

“Yes, he would want to be at the biggest Broncos or Rockies game, but he also told the stories of countless high school and college athletes,” Dale mentioned. “Irv truly did touch all levels of Colorado sports journalism.”