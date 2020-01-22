Is Aishwarya Rai pregnant? Abhishek Bachchan’s tweet leaves Twitter wondering!

Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ‘everlasting love’













It would not take a easy tweet too lengthy to escalate into one thing completely sudden and large! And if bigwigs like Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are concerned, it turns into much more apparent for netizens to leap to a conclusion. And one thing comparable appears to have occurred once more.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter and wrote, “Hey guys! Have a surprise for all of you. Stay tuned!!” And ever since then, netizens have been speculating if Bachchan Jr is speaking about Aishwarya Rai’s being pregnant. “Second child’, ‘Aardhaya’s sibling’, ‘daddy once more’, ‘excellent news’ have been a few of the feedback that flooded the actor’s timeline.

Aishwarya Rai BachchanInstances Of India

Aishwarya Rai’s being pregnant

This comes barely just a few months after Aishwarya Rai was bombarded with being pregnant rumours, a lot in order that her spokesperson needed to come out and make clear. An image of actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had lately gone viral by which she was seen strolling on a seashore in Goa together with her husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan. A number of followers had speculated if the actor was pregnant once more. Speaking to Bollywood Life, the spokesperson had stated that the image was clicked from a nasty angle and therefore the slight bulge on stomach. Additionally they confirmed that Aishwarya and Abhishek weren’t anticipating a second little one. Nonetheless, Abhishek’s tweet has once more fuelled the rumours.

Amitabh BachchanTwitter

Amitabh Bachchan’s retirement

Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund trailer is predicted to be out quickly and lots of puzzled if Abhishek’s tweet hinted at that as a substitute. Rumours about Amitabh Bachchan retiring from movies have been happening for fairly a while. His ailing well being, skipping features, staying at residence had additional fuelled the rumours. Nonetheless, Amitabh is in no temper to cease and had stated whereas receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, “A doubt was raised in my mind when my name was announced for the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. I thought, is it a hint for me that I should retire and rest at home? But there’s still some work that I need to complete and I hope I get work in the future, too. I just wanted some clarification on this.”