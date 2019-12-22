“Is Being Hindu A Crime?”: Nitin Gadkari At Delhi Rally

India has at all times given shelter to those that require it, stated Nitin Gadkari.

New Delhi:

At in the present day’s rally in Delhi’s Ram Lila Maidan, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stated that Hindu and different minorities are subjected to a variety of atrocities in Pakistan together with forceful conversion and rape.

“Hindus in Pakistan are subjected to religious persecution, women are raped, and there are forceful conversion and others. Is being Hindu a crime?” requested Mr Gadkari.

“I have met those who are refugees from Pakistan at Jodhpur. The women told that they were raped, the property was looted and they were driven out. They were subjected to such atrocities that they have to flee from Pakistan and take shelter in India,” he added.

The union minister stated that India is a tolerant nation that has no expansionist agenda and has by no means performed spiritual conversions on the premise of the sword.

“We have always given shelter to those who require it. Bharat has never done the forced conversion on the basis of the sword. The Muslims from India who goes to Saudi Arabia are called “Hindus” because our identity is not related to any religion,” he stated.

The Citizenship (Modification) Act for the primary time makes faith the take a look at of citizenship in India. The federal government says it is going to assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated nations to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India earlier than 2015 due to spiritual persecution. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate in opposition to Muslims and violates the secular principals of the structure.