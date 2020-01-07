Is Bigg Boss 13 makers trying to chop this bad scene of Sidharth Shukla going viral? Watch this viral video

When Bigg Boss 13 turns into a multitude in the home, nobody is aware of something. Contestants are seen going to any extent to gather footage and one thing related was seen in Bigg Boss 13’s home final night time. Truly, in anger, Shehnaz Gill had slapped Siddharth Shukla, and up to now, there was no scarcity of individuals to help and abuse Shehnaz Gil on social media.

Properly, for the previous few hours, such a video has been going viral on social media, by which followers of Sidharth Shukla will likely be shocked. Sure, this video surfaced a couple of days previous and on this video, Siddharth is seen going close to Asim Riaz. Not solely this, on this video, Siddharth is seen making a loud slap in entrance of everybody.

The stunning factor is that this footage was not proven in any episode of Bigg Boss 13. Now in such a state of affairs, it’s being proved that Siddharth Shukla has been supported by the makers from the start of the present.

Watch beneath the stunning video exposing Siddharth Shukla’s misdeeds …

Guys makers are attempting to delete this video, Share it and make it [email protected] @BiggBoss @EndemolShineIND #OnlyAsimMatters #ViewersChoiceAsim #AsimFandomHits6M #AsimRiaz followers Retweet this quick pic.twitter.com/Slc4Zo94yw — Krutika BB13 #AsimFan (@AsimFanGirll) January 6, 2020



In any case, why is Siddharth getting help from the makers?



Now this query should even be coming in your thoughts, why are the makers masking curtains of Siddharth’s actions repeatedly?

Is Siddhartha the one winner?



Now evidently the makers wish to make Siddharth Shukla the winner and that’s the reason from the very starting, the makers are chopping the scenes towards Siddharth Shukla. In the intervening time, inform us within the commentbox that who do you suppose is one of the best contestant on this present?