Is Colors Tv trying hard to make Sidharth Shukla win Bigg Boss 13? Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh Says in an exclusive interview

Shehnaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s friendship in Bigg Boss home has now taken the type of love. On Monday’s episode, Shehnaz overtly instructed Sidharth that she loves him. After this, Sidharth too expressed his love. Shehnaaz’s father’s assertion has are available in between the romance of the 2 working at residence and he has raised questions on the channel. Shehnaz’s father Santokh Singh instructed Spotboye that Sidharth Shukla is a particular on Colours channel and so they’re attempting to win him. He mentioned, “Colors wants Sidharth Shukla to win the Big Boss, because he is special to them.” If there isn’t a discrimination, then her daughter will win this present.

Query of successful the present Santokh Singh mentioned that the winner can be just one between Shehnaz and Sidharth Shukla. However he believes that Colours desires Sidharth Shukla to win the present in comparison with others. Earlier, on the query of marriage of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz, Santokh Singh mentioned that there isn’t a objection to this. He had mentioned that Sidharth is a settled man, he takes a stand in all the pieces.