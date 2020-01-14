ENTERTAINMENT News

Is Colors Tv trying hard to make Sidharth Shukla win Bigg Boss 13? Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh Says in an exclusive interview

January 14, 2020
2 Min Read

bigg boss 13 shehnaaz slaps sidharth 6 january 2020

Shehnaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s friendship in Bigg Boss home has now taken the type of love. On Monday’s episode, Shehnaz overtly instructed Sidharth that she loves him. After this, Sidharth too expressed his love. Shehnaaz’s father’s assertion has are available in between the romance of the 2 working at residence and he has raised questions on the channel. Shehnaz’s father Santokh Singh instructed Spotboye that Sidharth Shukla is a particular on Colours channel and so they’re attempting to win him. He mentioned, “Colors wants Sidharth Shukla to win the Big Boss, because he is special to them.” If there isn’t a discrimination, then her daughter will win this present.


Query of successful the present Santokh Singh mentioned that the winner can be just one between Shehnaz and Sidharth Shukla. However he believes that Colours desires Sidharth Shukla to win the present in comparison with others. Earlier, on the query of marriage of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz, Santokh Singh mentioned that there isn’t a objection to this. He had mentioned that Sidharth is a settled man, he takes a stand in all the pieces.

Just lately, Shehnaz’s high-voltage drama was seen inside Bigg Boss. Salman had additionally put a category on this motion of his. On the similar time, whereas advising Sidhartha, he mentioned, ‘You have to take a lot of care. She is in love with you and it is visible. This is going to be very bad. ‘ Sidharth also supported Salman’s assertion and mentioned, “Yes, I thought so too.”

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment