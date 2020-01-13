“Is Constitution A Mere Manual?”: Ex-Top Court Judge, 7 Others In Letter

Former Supreme Courtroom Decide J Chelameswar, seven others write an open letter on Structure. (File)

New Delhi:

Eight eminent personalities, together with former Supreme Courtroom decide J Chelameswar and ex-Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi, have appealed to individuals to “introspect and audit” the working of the Structure forward of the 70th anniversary of the Republic.

“Is the Constitution a mere administrative manual which enables the elected governments to claim legitimacy for abuse of power, and allows the citizens to convert liberty into license disregarding rights of others? Is it simply another text penned by ink, or a sacred text written in the blood of innumerable martyrs who transcended the barriers of caste, religion, region, ethnicity and language?” they requested in an open letter.

Their enchantment has come at a time when there have been protests, a few of them violent, towards the brand new citizenship regulation, which critics say discriminates on the premise of faith and violates the Structure.

Stressing that peaceable reconciliation of conflicting pursuits, wholesome public discourse, and respect for dissenting views are on the coronary heart of democracy, they urged individuals to “introspect whether truth and non-violence – the two values held very dear to the heart of the Father of the Nation – continue to inform our actions in the public sphere.”

Underneath the title ”70 years of Indian Structure-A Defining Second”, the signatories of the letter stated 70 years of the working of the Structure supplied an “opportunity to celebrate our successes, and also to introspect and resolve to overcome our shortcomings”.

“We appeal to all citizens to utilise this solemn occasion to celebrate our success, reflect on our current concerns, particularly about our plural, secular society, and resolve to fulfil the Constitutional goals envisaged by Dr Ambedkar and our forefathers as summed up in the Preamble,” they stated.

Aside from Mr Quraishi and Mr Chelameswar, the letter has been signed by movie character Sharmila Tagore, former Military Commander Lt Gen Harcharanjit Singh Panag, filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Carnatic musician and inventive character TM Krishna, former chairman of UGC and ICSSR Sukhdeo Thorat and former member of the Planning Fee Syeda Hameed.

The open letter was launched precisely a yr after 4 senior judges of the Supreme Courtroom, together with Mr Chelameswar, had mounted a digital revolt towards the then chief justice, itemizing a litany of issues that they stated had been afflicting the nation’s highest courtroom and warned might destroy Indian democracy.

The unprecedented transfer at a joint information convention had left the judiciary and observers shocked, leaving unsure how this open dissension within the hallowed establishment could be resolved.

On Monday, the eminent personalities stated every era has a “solemn duty to constantly introspect and audit the working of the Constitution”.

“The 70th anniversary of the Republic is an appropriate moment to celebrate and introspect by peacefully observing the birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (January 23), foundation day of the Election Commission celebrated as the National Voters Day (January 25), the Republic Day (January 26) and the martyrdom of the Father of the Nation (January 30),” they stated.

The citizenship regulation, notified on January 10, grants Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who got here to India until December 31, 2014, if they’ve confronted non secular persecution of their nations.

The federal government and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Social gathering have defended the regulation, saying the minority teams from the three nations don’t have any different possibility however to return to India once they face non secular persecution there.

