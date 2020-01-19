Is Dancing on Ice filmed live?

Again for its 12th collection, Dancing on Ice is gliding onto the 2020 TV schedules with a brand new host of celeb contestants.

Hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will information viewers all through the competition because the line-up makes an attempt to impress judges John Barrowman, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo.

Nevertheless, by all of the deep-frozen glamour and high-speed spins, you might be asking one large query: is the present dwell or pre-recorded?

The reply? learn on…

Is Dancing on Ice 2020 filmed dwell?

Sure! All performances are broadcast dwell from a purpose-made rink in RAF Bovingdon, Hertfordshire.

In contrast to Strictly Come Dancing, the outcomes present can also be dwell. It is because all of the Dancing on Ice motion occurs over one evening.

On Strictly, the Saturday present is filmed dwell, however the outcomes present – which can also be recorded on Saturday – evening is broadcast on Sunday. You’ll be able to learn extra about how Strictly is filmed right here.

Can I get tickets to the Dancing on Ice 2020 dwell exhibits?

You positive can – free of charge! Tickets are allotted randomly, and you’ll apply for a most of two tickets per particular person. Go right here for additional particulars and to fill out the applying.

Dancing on Ice airs Sunday nights on ITV