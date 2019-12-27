Is former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria going to seek Indian citizenship under CAA?

Remembering the Tsunami of 2004













In a dramatic assertion, former Pakistan worldwide Shoaib Akhtar claimed that his teammate, leg-spinner Danish Kaneria, was not noted of the Pakistan cricket workforce as a result of him being a Hindu. Akhtar made this startling allegation on a tv present titled ‘Sport On Hai’ on the PTV Sports activities channel.

Now, the person himself, Kaneria, has lent his assist to Akhtar’s declare and has thanked the previous quick bowler for his observations. The veteran of 61 Check matches stated “As we speak, I noticed the interview of the legendary bowler Shoaib Akhtar. I personally thank him for telling the reality.

“At the same time, I am grateful to all the players who supported me wholeheartedly as a cricketer. Also thankful to media, genuine cricket administrators, and citizens of Pakistan who supported me regardless of my religious affiliation,” Kaneria advised IANS.

Asking for assist

He went additional and said that he’s presently struggling in his life and wishes the assist of present Prime Minister of the nation and cricket legend Imran Khan to flee his distress. However apparently, he additionally requested “other countries” to assist him out.

Danish Kaneria performed 61 Assessments for PakistanTom Shaw/Getty Photographs

One wonders whether or not this reference to different international locations is supposed as an oblique reference to India which lately handed an act which permits residents belonging to minority communities in South Asian international locations together with Pakistan to realize Indian citizenship in a neater approach.

“My life shouldn’t be in a good condition and I approached many people in Pakistan and world wide to resolve my points. But, I’ve not acquired any assist. Problems with many cricketers of Pakistan have been resolved although.

“I need support from all legendary players of Pakistan including honourable Prime Minister Imran Khan, cricket administrators of Pakistan and other countries to get me out of the mess. Please come forward and help me out,” Kaneria advised IANS.

Political fallout

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Occasion (BJP), which has been attempting to make a robust case for the CAA, handed by its authorities latched on to this chance to buttress their argument. Its nationwide spokesperson Amit Malviya tweeted after Akhtar’s feedback turned recognized.

“If an international cricketer like Danish Kaneria is treated so badly for being a Hindu in Pakistan, one can only imagine the plight of ordinary non-Muslims in our Islamic neighbourhood. And if CAA gives them refuge in India, why should Muslims, Congress and Communist oppose it?”

Akhtar had gone to the extent of claiming that some members of the Pakistan workforce even objected to the leg-spinner taking meals from the identical vessels as them. That is fairly surprising as Kaneria was Pakistan’s main spin bowler within the mid-noughties and picked up 261 wickets in his Check profession.