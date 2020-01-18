Is Greggs’ new fake steak bake really any better for you than the meat one?

Take a tablespoon of soil fungus, ferment it, combine it with spices, then cowl it in 96 layers of flaky, puff pastry.

A toddler’s science experiment? No, in actual fact that is a part of the recipe for the newest non-meat model of one in all Britain’s best-loved snacks.

Excessive-street baker Greggs introduced us a vegan steak bake final month, following the success of their vegan sausage roll, launched this time final yr.

And, regardless of the unappealing recipe, we appear to like it. There have been queues around the block in elements of Newcastle, and outrage when inventory dwindled in Essex. Even life-long meat-lovers have been transformed, declaring it ‘delicious’ and ‘just like the real thing’.

The launch was completely timed with ‘veganuary’, throughout which some folks ditch animal-derived meals – together with dairy and eggs – as a New Yr decision.

Passionate pastry followers have gone wild on-line after Greggs unveiled their hotly anticipated Vegan Steak Bake, with the deal with stocked in shops up-and-down the nation from as we speak

Roughly 350,000 Britons are taking on the problem this yr, greater than ever earlier than. The pattern is prone to proceed – only one per cent of the inhabitants is definitely vegan, full-time, however surveys now recommend greater than 60 per cent of Britons need to ‘cut down on meat’ for well being causes.

And meals producers are eager to maintain up with demand. Figures launched final week by analysts Mintel revealed that one in 4 new meals merchandise unveiled in 2019 was vegan. As an example, we noticed the launch of vegan burgers that regarded, smelled and even ‘bled’ like the actual factor however have been produced from a mix of plant-extracted proteins.

The merchandise are staggeringly well-liked: British burger chains, together with Byron and Sincere Burgers, battle to maintain up with demand for the Past Meat patties they serve. This month, Burger King launched its first plant-based burger within the UK – the Insurgent Whopper – which, controversially, isn’t appropriate for vegans or vegetarians, as a result of it’s cooked beside meat.

However it’s not simply burgers which are being tailor-made for vegans.

Greggs followers queued up outdoors bakeries in Newcastle final night time to verify they have been the primary to attempt their eagerly anticipated vegan steak bake

This month KFC debuted a vegan ‘chicken’ sandwich, and grocery store cabinets heave with the whole lot from sausages produced from sea algae to ‘doner kebabs’ manufactured from soya beans. Advocates declare such lab-made merchandise are higher for us, given analysis linking excessive meat consumption to most cancers and weight problems. However as a dietary therapist, I fear concerning the massive variety of largely unrecognisable components in these extremely processed meals.

The again of the packets learn like science experiments – proteins extracted from wheat, soy and peas certain along with plant oils, thickeners and flavourings.

Can they actually be more healthy than the pure, meat equal? I made a decision to analyze, deciding on quite a lot of vegan choices and scoring every for well being and style to determine whether or not the vegan model received, or whether or not you’d be higher off sticking to the unique.

Greggs vegan steak bake

£1.55, obtainable at most Greggs shops

NUTRITION

Cals: 380

Fats: 24g

Sugar: 1g

Protein: 9.5g

Salt: 1.8g

Fibre: N/A

Greggs vegan steak bake prices £1.55 and is obtainable at most Greggs shops

Steak is changed with diced items of Quorn – a protein supply produced from a nutritious fungus extracted from soil, which is then fermented. Onions and gravy are added, and butter is swapped for vegetable shortening in a lightweight puff pastry. The Quorn is 2 grams decrease in fats and incorporates 28 fewer energy than a meaty steak bake. However the lack of muscle-boosting protein is regarding – it’s certain to result in a mid-afternoon hunch and snacking. Have a vegan steak bake for lunch and also you’ll be below the 15 to 20g protein that consultants suggest you eat at each meal. There’s additionally greater than a 3rd of the really helpful every day salt consumption on this. Switching doesn’t appear price it.

TASTE TEST

A meat-loving buddy mentioned the vegan steak bake tasted ‘just as sinful’ as an everyday steak bake, with the identical deliciously flaky pastry and oozing filling. I felt the feel was skinny – it kind of sank to the underside finish of the bake as you ate it – and barely grainier than the meat equal, which can be offputting to some. The Quorn chunks themselves have been fairly bland. Regardless of this, I’m fairly certain few folks will discover a distinction between this and the meat model.

WINNER: MEAT

Shifting Mountains Plant-Primarily based Sausages

£three.90 for 228g, sainsburys.co.uk

NUTRITION* per sausage

Cals: 142.5

Fats: 6.5g

Sugar: zero.3g

Fibre: three.2g

Protein: 8g

Salt: zero.8g

Shifting Mountains Plant-Primarily based Sausages price £three.90 for 228g and will be bought from sainsburys.co.uk

From the corporate behind the UK’s first ‘bleeding’ burger (which oozes beetroot juice) comes a pretend meat sausage that smells, seems and sizzles like the actual factor. As an alternative of pork or beef, the majority of the bratwurst comes from pea, soybean and wheat extracts, in addition to oyster mushrooms, onion and beetroot. The standard animal-sourced casing is changed with an outer sheath of extracts of sea algae.

A plant-based sausage has roughly 12 extra energy than a meat one, and far more fats than the normal, pork Cumberland choice.

However there’s roughly eight occasions extra bowel-friendly fibre within the Shifting Mountains model – greater than you’ll discover in a big apple.

Research present that meals excessive in fibre take some time to get down the digestive tract, conserving you fuller for longer and, over time, decreasing the danger of bowel most cancers. I’ll award further factors for the excessive amount of soya, too. The soya bean incorporates all of the important amino acids wanted to make protein, which is a much better supply than different alternate options.

TASTE TEST

SIMPLY scrumptious. The surface of the sausages crisped up like conventional bangers, and inside they regarded similar to pork. Packed stuffed with punchy, meaty flavour. I fried these up for a room-full of company, who couldn’t imagine their mouths.

WINNER: VEGAN

KFC Unique Recipe Vegan Burger

£three.99, obtainable at most high-street KFC shops

NUTRITION

Cals: 450

Fats: 18.9g

Sugar: 5.7g

Protein: 19.7g

Salt: 2.9g

Fibre: N/A

KFC Unique Recipe Vegan Burger prices £three.99 and is obtainable at most high-street KFC shops

Right here, the notorious ‘Colonel’s Unique’ spice combine is rubbed over a fillet of Quorn – fermented fungi – as a substitute of a hen breast. It’s then coated in the identical spiced batter and deep fried, earlier than being topped with lettuce, vegan mayonnaise and sandwiched between a bun. Energy, fats content material and sugar are roughly the identical in each vegan and meat variations.

The vegan burger loses factors in terms of protein – there’s a 3rd much less right here, making you vulnerable to starvation pangs. To make issues worse, there’s a gram of additional salt – almost half a bathtub of Pringles’ price. That’s half the utmost every day salt restrict in only one burger.

TASTE TEST

All tasters described the burger with the identical one phrase – dry. Nevertheless, the tasty, spiced batter successfully disguises the powerful, flavourless Quorn, making it not disagreeable.

The juicy stringiness of hen was missing however KFC followers would know that moist, well-cooked hen isn’t assured within the meat authentic both. The vegan mayonnaise is indistinguishable from the egg-based model, however there wasn’t almost sufficient of it.

WINNER: MEAT

Subway Meatless Marinara Soften

From £three.29, obtainable in Subway shops nationwide

NUTRITION

Cals: 498

Fats: 17.4g

Sugar: 10.3g

Fibre: 12.8g

Protein: 26g

Salt: 2.4g

Subway Meatless Marinara Soften prices from £three.29 and is obtainable in Subway shops nationwide

Most putting about this well-liked plant-based choice – which comes full with vegan ‘cheese’ – is that nobody is kind of certain what it’s produced from. The components listing is nowhere to be seen.

When approached, Subway advised us the meatballs in it have been produced from soya and wheat protein however this info isn’t disclosed on the web site or menus in retailer.

Diet-wise, there’s not a lot distinction than a meat model. It’s solely marginally decrease in energy, fats and sugar, however a little bit larger in salt. One sub supplies a 3rd of your really helpful every day consumption of added sugar. There appears to be extra protein than the unique, however as a result of we don’t know the ratio of soya to wheat, we’ve no thought how effectively the physique will take in it.

However there may be one plus – there’s twice as a lot fibre, particularly vital in the event you don’t go for wholemeal bread.

TASTE TEST

At first chew, the meatballs on this are meaty, with that barely springy but delicate chew – however all you actually style is the terribly candy and salty tomato sauce they’re bathed in. After a number of mouthfuls, all of it turns into a bit heavy going. Subway bread is a weird, dissolving substance and, I’ve to confess, I gave up earlier than ending the entire 6in sandwich, and spent the afternoon feeling oddly thirsty. That mentioned, tasters within the workplace who’ve had the unique say it’s an analogous expertise.

WINNER: DRAW

Pizza Hut Pepperphoni Pizza

From £11.96, Pizza Hut eating places

NUTRITION * per 9in pan pizza

Cals: 936

Fats: 39g

Sugar: three.6g

Protein: 22.2g

Salt: 4g

Fibre: N/A

Pizza Hut Pepperphoni Pizza prices from £11.96 and is obtainable from Pizza Hut eating places

The high-street pizza joint has added to its already intensive vegan menu with this duplicate made with pea protein, sunflower oil and flavourings. Its vegan cheese is generally a mix of water and coconut oil, with added flavourings and Vitamin B12. Pepperoni is extraordinarily greasy, so it’s unsurprising that the vegan various incorporates only a third of the fats content material.

Whereas there’s nonetheless virtually half a day’s energy right here, you’ll save your self about two bourbon biscuits’ price in the event you go for this model over the meat one. There’s additionally barely much less sugar, and the identical quantity of salt. However there’s a giant flaw within the pitiful quantity of protein – virtually half that of the meaty authentic. The principle ingredient listed is water, so there’s not a lot protein anyway, and this sort, which comes from peas, isn’t as effectively absorbed by the physique as different plant-based sources.

TASTE TEST

IT’S not half dangerous – vegan cheese is generally fairly odd stuff, however appears to work on this very orange-looking pizza. The vegan pepperoni lacks the crispness, and oiliness of actually spicy sausage slices, and tastes oddly like bacon-flavour crisps. ‘Quite nice,’ was the decision from my pizza-loving buddies.

WINNER: DRAW

Vivera Veggie Shawarma Kebab (175g)

£2.59, waitrose.com

NUTRITION*per 100g serving

Cals: 150

Fats: 6.9g

Sugar: zero.4g

Fibre: four.4g

Protein: 15g

Salt: 1.1g

Vivera Veggie Shawarma Kebab (175g) prices £2.59 and is obtainable from waitrose.com

These skinny slices of faux ‘kebab’ are produced from rehydrated soya protein, plant oils and dried greens, with an added enhance of iron and Vitamin B12 – each important for wholesome blood circulation and optimum power ranges. The nutritional vitamins are a plus as a result of deficiencies in each are frequent in vegans – such vitamins are scarce in plant meals.

This isn’t cooked as a typical kebab is – constructing strips of fats and meat on to a skewer – so it’s a lot decrease in fats. There’s additionally greater than two Weetabix price of fibre within the vegan various, and a fifth of your really helpful every day dose.

You’ll slash your calorie consumption in half in the event you select this.

TASTE TEST

All of the smoky, sponginess of a late-night doner kebab, with out the morning emotions of remorse. When heated for 5 minutes with cherry tomatoes and sliced garlic, it’s actually slightly scrumptious. You would simply mistake it for the actual factor.

WINNER: VEGAN

Total Verdict: Strive vegan choices by all means, however don’t simply assume they’re more healthy.

For extra weight loss plan recommendation, go to well-well-well.co.uk.