Is it just me? Or is Burns Night bonkers asks MARION MCGILVARY

Sorry, however I simply don’t see the purpose of Burns Evening. As if January wasn’t dangerous sufficient, the 25th brings extra motive to be depressing for anybody born north of the Border: Haggis.

I’m a real Scot, with a Glasgow vocabulary and a tartan that the boys in my household trot out as usually as I do my Jimmy Choos, however I simply don’t get Burns Evening.

You may think it’s simple to flee the occasion, however no, in church halls wherever, the 25th of January brings out the skirl of bagpipes accompanied by dangerous meals and worse poetry.

Solely we Scots would have a cultural celebration that includes an ode to offal.

Marion McGilvary who has a Scottish heritage, revealed she would not see the purpose within the annual Burns Evening celebration (file picture)

OK, it’s Rabbie Burns birthday, however name me a Sassenach, why are there no balloons? The place is the cake? A concoction of innards in a sheep’s abdomen? Actually? That’s the large Scottish culinary reward to the world? Served with what was recognized in my home as skirly mirly — mashed turnip and mashed tatties (potatoes). Now I truly like that. On any common day, served with the true Scottish nationwide dish of boiled mince, however am I going to throw a celebration for it?

All this earlier than we get to the compulsory Lifeless Poets Society recitations and the pipes. Oh the pipes . . .

I do know it’s a celebration of my Scottish heritage, however certainly we are able to develop it a wee bit from males in skirts with no underpants on and a poem a few mouse? There are a lot of positive dwelling Scottish poets we might toast, and possibly we might have smoked salmon as a substitute of the haggis?

I admit I like the music. I nonetheless get all choked up by something from the Burns songbook.

However we Scots are a sentimental nation. And if nothing else, we could be grateful we’re not English, whose tradition is well known by, erm, Morris dancing. Move the Haggis, please.