Is Jeff Hardy Looking To Leave WWE?

Matt Hardy is anticipated to be out of WWE on March 1st when his contract expires. He provided the Damaged Universe to WWE, however they declined. Matt could be leaving, however the identical doesn’t look like true for his brother Jeff.

Though Matt and Jeff Onerous signed WWE contracts on the identical time, Matt’s deal is working up whereas Jeff’s stays frozen. WWE pushed Jeff Hardy to hunt assist at the moment.

The Wrestling Observer Publication notes that Jeff Hardy’s contract is frozen, however he has additionally expressed zero curiosity in leaving together with Matt.

Jeff, if he’s even fascinated about leaving, and he’s given no indication of that, couldn’t accomplish that for a very long time

It could be some time till Jeff Hardy makes a WWE return. WWE’s process with Superstars as they take care of private demons is commendable. Hopefully, Jeff Hardy will discover himself in a lot happier place quickly sufficient even when he by no means leaves WWE.