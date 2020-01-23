Is Jim O’Heir really like Jerry from Parks and Rec in real life?

NBC

Completely mixing wacky characters and deadpan irony with real coronary heart, NBC’s Parks and Recreation has retained its cult following because it took its final bow in 2015. Outstanding characters like Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman), Tom Haverford (Aziz Ansari), and even L’il Sebastian (performed by Gideon the miniature horse) have gone down within the sitcom Corridor of Fame, full with their very own Etsy merch. However the present would not have skilled such long-lived success if not for its sensible ensemble solid.

Particularly, it is excessive time we applauded the ever-cheerful and eternally hapless Jerry Gergich, performed by Jim O’Inheritor, who makes an artwork out of being the butt of each joke (generally actually). If there is a drink that may be spilled, Jerry will spill it. If there are pants that may be cut up with a poorly timed bend, Jerry will cut up them. If there is a job nobody else desires to do, Jerry would be the one doing it.

It is Jerry’s candy nature mixed along with his clumsiness and unhealthy luck that make us love him at the same time as we’re laughing at him. And O’Inheritor’s efficiency is so convincing, it is made some Parks and Recreation followers wonder if he is actually like his best-known character. Helpfully, O’Inheritor took to Reddit in November 2019 for an AMA (Ask Me Something) session, throughout which he dispelled a number of the misconceptions about himself and Jerry. So, is Jim O’Inheritor actually like Jerry from Parks and Rec in actual life? Discover out for your self.