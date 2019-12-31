Is Jools Holland’s Annual Hootenanny live?

This December Jools Holland returns for his 26th Hootenanny, welcoming in 2020 with a number of particular musical friends, together with Stormzy, Birttany Howard, Tom Walker, Rick Astley and saxophonist YolandaDa Brown.

However will they really be ringing within the New 12 months reside with you? And who else can be performing? Right here’s all the pieces you want to know…

Is Jools Holland’s Annual Hootenanny reside?

Easy reply: No. Though the present is broadcast ‘as live’ on New 12 months’s Eve (from 11:15pm, BBC Two) – and even includes a countdown to midnight and a standard rendition of Auld Lang Syne – the Hootenanny is filmed earlier in December.

This 12 months the present was filmed on Friday sixth December at Maidstone Studios. Why? By pre-recording the Hootenanny, the present ensures a line-up of musicians which will wish to see within the New 12 months away from the cameras with family and friends.

Which acts are acting on Jools Holland’s Hootenanny 2019?

In addition to Jools and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, listed below are all of the acts to anticipate…