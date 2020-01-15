Is Jughead going to die? 5 theories about Jughead’s fate in Riverdale season 4

Riverdale — “Chapter Sixty-Seven: Varsity Blues” — Picture Quantity: RVD410b_0034.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Lili Reinhart as Betty, Cole Sprouse as Jughead, Casey Cott as Kevin and Molly Ringwald as Mary Andrews — Picture: Michael Courtney/The CW– © 2020 The CW Community, LLC All Rights Reserved.

Will Jughead Jones be killed in Riverdale season four? Try our record of 5 theories about Jughead’s destiny and the way the season will finish.

Riverdale returns for the second half of season four on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Everybody continues to be speaking about that midseason finale that noticed Betty hitting Jughead within the head with a rock. Archie, then, frantically asks Betty what she’s achieved.

This flashforward goes hand in hand with what we’ve seen over the course of the primary half of the season. It seems Jughead Jones goes to “die” in some unspecified time in the future in season four.

We have now a number of theories about what is definitely occurring and if Jughead will die within the new season. Let’s get the record of Riverdale season four theories began with what can be a surprising twist, at this level.

5. Jughead is definitely going to die

I don’t suppose that is really what is occurring right here, and that’s why it’s value mentioning. At this level, I don’t suppose anyone really thinks Jughead goes to die. He’s too vital to the sequence, and since Riverdale is coming again for season 5, Cole Sprouse might be coming again for the brand new season.

Bear in mind, he’s the narrator of the story. You kill the narrator of the story, and the story ends, proper? Properly, perhaps.

All the things we’ve seen up to now in season four is pointing to Jughead being lifeless. We noticed his physique. We noticed Betty with the rock. We noticed Archie, Betty and Veronica within the lineup and the Quill and Cranium membership confirming to the police that they noticed Archie, Betty and Veronica doing one thing.

Riverdale is pounding the entire “Jughead is dead” storyline into our brains a lot that it appears like they need us to begin pondering he’s not lifeless. Then, when it seems that he’s going to reside, they’ll pull the rug out from below us and he’ll have been lifeless the entire time.

So, if this concept is correct, Riverdale is precisely establishing Jughead’s loss of life, however by deliberately being so heavy-handed within the presentation, they’re really tricking followers right into a false sense of safety and making them suppose Betty, Archie, Veronica and Jughead will get out of no matter predicament they discover themselves in.

If Jughead isn’t really lifeless, which means he fakes his personal loss of life, proper? That’s the one different logical conclusion. Then, the query is: Why would Jughead faux his personal loss of life?

four. Jughead needs to cease the Quill and Cranium

This looks as if the obvious clarification. There are such a lot of bizarre connections between Jughead’s previous, his grandfather, the lacking college students, the Baxter Brothers books and the Quill and Cranium for this to not be what Jughead’s “death” is about.

We all know the topic of the subsequent Baxter Brothers e-book is the proper homicide, and we all know Jughead, though he was simply initiated into the Quill and Cranium, has all the time been the outsider at Stonewall Prep. Whereas Jughead may very well be attempting to write down this e-book, may the remainder of the Quill and Cranium be planning the proper homicide of Jughead?

It appears doable. There have been all these different youngsters to go lacking at Stonewall Prep. Might this be some type of Quill and Cranium ritual? Each couple of a long time, the membership tries to get away with homicide. I don’t know.

The kicker may very well be that Jughead learns of their plot to kill him, after which, he decides to associate with it to take down the Quill and Cranium, together with Brett, Stonewall Prep and the remainder of these horrible individuals down with him.

That’s my favourite concept up to now.