Is Just Mercy a real story?

Highly effective and thought-provoking, Simply Mercy tells a heart-breaking story of racial discrimination and injustice.

The film follows younger lawyer Bryan Stevenson (Michael B Jordan) as he heads to Alabama to defend these wrongly convicted, with the help of native advocate Eva Ansley (Brie Larson). It’s on this position he makes an attempt to defend Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx), a person accused of murdering an 18-year-old woman.

Simply how a lot of the movie relies on reality? Reply: rather a lot. Right here’s all it is advisable know…

Is Simply Mercy primarily based on an actual story?

Sure, Stevenson, McMillian and Eva Ansley are all primarily based on actual folks. Simply Mercy is definitely primarily based on Stevenson’s memoir of the identical title.

In 1987, McMillian was convicted of killing a white lady, Ronda Morrison, who was shot a number of occasions at a dry cleaners. After he was handed the loss of life sentence, Stevenson took on his case, unearthing a number of cases of racial discrimination.

It transpired that McMillian’s preliminary trial passed off over solely a day-and-a-half, with a majority white jury discovering McMillian responsible regardless of a number of alibi witnesses.

Earlier than this conviction, McMillian had no legal report exterior a misdemeanour cost after a bar combat.

McMillian was arrested by newly elected Sheriff Tom Tate, who was below stress to catch a suspect. He reportedly instructed McMillian after the arrest: “I don’t give a damn what you say or what you do. I don’t give a damn what your people say either. I’m going to put twelve people on a jury who are going to find your goddamn black a** guilty.”

What occurred to the actual Walter McMillian?



After 5 appeals and 6 years behind bars, McMillian was exonerated and free of jail. Many witnesses that had testified in opposition to McMillian admitted that they had lied of their unique testimony and judges dominated that the state had suppressed proof.

After he was launched, McMillian filed a civil lawsuit in opposition to state and native officers, who settled for an undisclosed quantity.

McMillian finally died in 2013, aged 71.

Bryan Stevenson remains to be alive right this moment as is Director of Equal Justice Initiative, an organisation that gives authorized illustration to prisoners who might have been wrongly convicted.

