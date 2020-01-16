Is Kajal Aggarwal playing a negative role in Indian 2?

Joker Android malware













Kajal Aggarwal is reportedly doing a job that she has never-done earlier than in her profession. The actress will probably be seen enjoying the function of an aged lady and the spouse of Kamal Haasan in Shankar-directorial movie.

Kajal Aggarwal.PR Handout

Kajal Aggarwal performs Antagonist?

Going by the most recent reviews, Kajal Aggarwal will play a personality with a damaging shade. Throughout a media interplay, Kajal Aggarwal stated that she is happy to be doing the stated function, however unwilling to disclose something concerning the character. “They (makers of the film) will kill me!,” the actress stated, including that she will probably be becoming a member of the taking pictures subsequent month.

“It’s going to be very different. I have never done something like this role. This is not a stereotypical answer but a genuine one,” Kajal Aggarwal added. Aside from her, Rakul Preet Singh and Siddharth are additionally a part of the film.

Different Roles

As per the reviews, Siddharth performs the function of a brave video blogger who shoots surprising movies of points plaguing the society. Senapathi (Kamal Haasan) will get to know concerning the pathetic state of affairs of the society by means of his movies. What have an effect on it has on him turns into the crux of the story.

Indian 2 was launched in January 2019, however the inner points within the manufacturing home administration brought on the delay. Nonetheless, it has not affected the spirit of the workforce as Shankar and his males have vowed to finish the movie on the earliest.