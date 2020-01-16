Is Kumar Vishwas, AAP’s Founder Member, Headed To BJP? His Response

Kumar Vishwas, 49, is a founder member of AAP. (File)

New Delhi:

Poet politician Kumar Vishwas has laughed off stories that he might be a part of the BJP forward of the Delhi election on February eight. Put the story on “repeat alarm”, the previous Aam Aadmi Get together (AAP) chief tweeted on Wednesday.

That Kumar Vishwas is headed to the BJP and has been in talks with the ruling occasion has been reported a number of instances over the previous two years, however he has all the time denied it.

As a tweet was posted yesterday a couple of “strong buzzzzz” that Kumar Vishwas was “joining BJP today”, he had a sarcastic response.

“I am abroad (Doha, Qatar) for an NRI event. If you say I can join from here? Why don’t you run this report every week using a repeat alarm? Why strain your fingers unnecessarily,” Kumar Vishwas tweeted.

Mr Vishwas, 49, is a founder member of AAP. He drifted away from the occasion over variations with Arvind Kejriwal however by no means made his exit official. In 2018, he was eliminated as AAP’s Rajasthan in-charge after he publicly criticized his occasion management. His occasional reward for BJP leaders was additionally taken as a touch that he was leaning in the direction of the BJP.

AAP is seen to be in direct contest with the BJP for subsequent month’s Delhi election. There may be hypothesis that the BJP is eager on pitting Kumar Vishwas in opposition to Arvind Kejriwal.

In 2015, one other founder member of AAP, Kiran Bedi, was projected because the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate however the technique backfired spectacularly. Not solely did Kiran Bedi lose however the BJP was lowered to only three seats within the 70-member meeting, with AAP taking the remaining.