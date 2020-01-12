Is Labour leadership hopeful Keir Starmer the real Mark Darcy?

By James Gant For Mailonline

A younger, good-looking lawyer wearing good fits and with floppy brown hair is how we bear in mind Bridget Jones’s heartthrob Mark Darcy.

However rumours Colin Firth’s brooding character was based mostly on Labour management hopeful Sir Keir Starmer have refused to go away since rising in 2014.

Creator Helen Fielding is claimed to have modelled Bridget’s love curiosity on Sir Keir for her 1996 novel, when he was a human rights lawyer.

The 61-year-old author might have met the politician when she lived in Morley, Leeds, whereas Sir Keir learn regulation on the metropolis’s college, or as his profession blossomed whereas she was a journalist.

It has additionally been reported that Firth styled his efficiency on the daddy of two, with neither the actor, Fielding or Sir Keir publicly denying the declare.

The pairs’ profession paths even present similarities, as they each rose to prominence taking up pro-bono circumstances and as defence attorneys.

The hearsay comes after Sir Keir, 57, tried to dial down claims his rich background, with the QC, who owns and lives in a £1.75million home in Camden along with his lawyer spouse Victoria, saying final month: ‘My background is not what individuals suppose it’s.’

However a Mail on Sunday investigation has revealed the previous human rights barrister was raised in an prosperous stockbroker-belt city, regardless of his claims of a extra humble upbringing.

Allies of Sir Keir, who formally launched his marketing campaign yesterday, denied any suggestion he was pretending to be one thing he was not.

His spokesman insisted he was a ‘proud socialist’ who was standing for the management ‘due to his dedication to ship a radical Labour Authorities on the subsequent Election’.

However Sir Keir as soon as served on the editorial board of Socialist Alternate options – described by Corbyn supporter Paul Mason as ‘a Trotskyist entrance journal’.

He wrote articles bitterly attacking the police for his or her conduct throughout the 1986 Wapping industrial dispute between disgruntled print employees and Rupert Murdoch’s newspaper firm.

Sir Keir claimed that clashes between union members and the police led ‘to the query of the function the police ought to play, if any, in civil society’.

As soon as, referring to himself within the third particular person, he advised the BBC that ‘Keir Starmer lives in North London, however Keir Starmer grew up in a city’.

However the Shadow Brexit Secretary’s city was Oxted, Surrey – as soon as named the 20th richest in Britain – and his home had that middle-class staple an Aga. The property additionally backed on to stunning countryside.

The Labour frontrunner was raised within the the prosperous stockbroker-belt city of Oxted (file picture) in Surrey, regardless of his claims of a extra humble upbringing

And whereas Sir Keir has made frequent reference to his instrument maker father, dad Rodney as soon as boasted that he ran his personal manufacturing facility.

Reflecting on his son’s knighthood in 2014, Rodney Starmer wrote in Oxted’s theatre publication that his son had spent six months earlier than college working ‘in my manufacturing facility working a manufacturing machine’.

Sir Keir grew to become a Queen’s Counsel in 2002, saying in an interview that the choice was ‘odd’ as ‘I usually used to suggest the abolition of the Monarchy’.

Tory MP David Morris stated final evening: ‘Removed from choosing a latter-day Neil Kinnock to deliver them again to sanity, it appears like Labour is about to plump for only a cleverer model of Corbyn.’

So regardless of the rumoured hyperlinks between Sir Keir and Mark Darcy, their similarities appear to stay purely visible – what with Bridget revealing within the movie that her heartthrob votes Tory.

There are additional claims the true Mr Darcy was Mark Muller, a London-based barrister.