Is Love really pregnant with Joe’s baby in You season 2?

By Jo Berry

Season two of serial killer drama You ended with a shock twist, because it was revealed that Love (Victoria Pedretti), girlfriend of serial killer Joe (Penn Badgley), was equally adept at dispatching individuals who bought in her approach.

She lied about killing brother Forty’s au pair, even convincing Forty – and all people else – that he had executed the grisly deed. However what else has she lied about?

Did Love kill her husband in You season 2?

When Joe, who’s been captured by Love, makes an attempt to overpower her to flee his cage, she blurts out that she is pregnant with their child. A flash-forward on the finish of the ultimate episode reveals Love with a visual child bump, so the being pregnant might be actual – however who’s to say that Joe is the newborn daddy?

Keep in mind that when she and Joe have been damaged up, Love had a fling with Milo, her late husband’s muscular greatest buddy, so it’s simply as doubtless that Milo is the daddy as Joe.

She solely tells Joe he’s the daddy to avoid wasting her personal life, however time – and a DNA check if Joe suspects – may reveal whether or not she’s telling the reality. And that will not finish nicely for anyone.

On the finish of the novel Hidden Our bodies, on which season two of You is loosely primarily based, Joe is arrested and destined for jail, however within the TV sequence he’s in a unique form of jail, considered one of home child bliss and white picket fences.

So whereas followers are speculating who Joe’s subsequent door neighbour/newest obsession could possibly be – guesses embody a not-dead Beck, Joe’s personal mom (that suggestion is simply too creepy for us) and Dr Nicky’s vengeful spouse – maybe the extra pertinent query for a season three plot twist is that this:

If Joe finds out he isn’t the daddy, will he kill Love and escape the suburban nightmare he’s change into trapped in? Or will Love homicide Joe to guard herself and the newborn she so desperately desires?

With a 3rd season of You now confirmed, hopefully it received’t be lengthy earlier than we discover out.

You season 2 is streaming now on Netflix