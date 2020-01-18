Is Shabana Azmi in critical condition after the car accident? An Update on her health status

Movie actress Shabana Azmi’s automotive has crashed on the Mumbai Pune Expressway. Based on media stories, the actress’s automotive collided with a truck close to the Khalapur Toll Nakha, through which she suffered critical accidents. Have been admitted to the closest MGM Hospital.

Within the photos that surfaced after the accident, she will also be seen unloading from the automotive. Nevertheless, Shabana Azmi, who was sitting on the again, additionally had a seat belt. Attributable to this, she has suffered much less accidents. The accident of Shabana Azmi’s automotive is from a truck. The automotive hit the truck from behind.

Many images of Shabana Azmi and the accident spot have additionally been revealed on social media. In it, her broken automotive may be seen. Based on the Raigad police, ‘Shabana Azmi and her driver had been injured in a automotive accident. The incident occurred on Mumbai-Pune Specific Method Khalapur is close to toll. She was getting back from Pune to Mumbai and her automotive collided with a truck. Javed Akhtar was additionally within the car however he’s secure. Each have been admitted to MGM Hospital.

Raigad Police: Actor Shabana Azmi&her driver obtained injured in accident close to Kahalpur on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Javed Akhtar was additionally current within the automotive, however he’s secure. Their car was hit by a truck whereas they had been travelling from Pune to Mumbai. Injured shifted to MGM Hospital https://t.co/bezuNWvUTa pic.twitter.com/8YWtZoEUSF — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2020



Shabana Azmi is a Bollywood actress and she or he has labored in lots of movies. Other than this, she additionally speaks on many matters. Shabana Azmi not too long ago organized a superb birthday celebration on the 75th birthday of husband Javed Akhtar. Many Bollywood actors had reached. All of them had congratulated Javed Akhtar on his birthday and in addition congratulated Shabana Azmi for an exquisite social gathering.

In the meantime celebrities have requested to not share the horrific images of the accident. We from HeraldPublicist pray for her speedy restoration.