Is student Aaron Borland the new Love Island ‘bombshell’?

Aaron Borland, a 20-year-old scholar, could possibly be the subsequent ‘bombshell’ to hit the Love Island villa in response to media reviews.

Borland, who started his research at Loughborough College this yr, is an avid rugby participant. He’s initially from Biggleswade in Bedfordshire and is claimed to be pals with skilled cricketer Emilio Homosexual.

A pal of the Loughborough scholar reportedly advised the Mirror On-line: “He’s flown to South Africa and he told a group of people he is going on Love Island.”

“They’ve been talking about it. It’s no surprise they’ve picked Aaron as everyone else around uni knows him as a super good-looking guy,” the pal added.

Footage posted on Borland’s Instagram account present him travelling throughout Fiji and Australia, taking part in rugby and partying.

The tattooed rugby participant’s rumoured arrival within the villa could be excellent news for Love Island contestants Leanne and Sophie, who have been left single in final evening’s present after ‘bombshell’ twins Eve and Jess coupled up with Mike and Conor.

ITV has declined to touch upon whether or not Borland could be becoming a member of the sequence when approached by HEARALPUBLICIST.

This information comes after Ollie Williams exited the Love Island villa.

Love Island continues tonight on ITV2 at 9pm