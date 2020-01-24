“Is That A Letter?” Nitish Kumar’s Cutting Message For Aide Pawan Varma

Nitish Kumar’s occasion has an alliance with the BJP in Bihar.

Patna:

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, after hitting out at shut aide Pavan Varma over a letter criticizing him, made it clear immediately that he was not about to oblige the Janata Dal United (JDU) basic secretary with a response. “Is that a letter,” Mr Kumar mentioned caustically to reporters.

Pavan Varma had yesterday mentioned he was ready for Mr Kumar’s response to his letter, during which he had questioned the JDU chief’s resolution to tie up with Bihar alliance companion BJP for the Delhi election.

“That is not a letter. If a person is in a party, he writes a letter explaining the issue and then a reply is given to that person. Sending an e-mail without even informing and going straight to the press doesn’t make any sense to me. I don’t consider that a letter,” the Chief Minister mentioned, nearly making it clear he’ll now not talk with Mr Varma, who can be the occasion’s nationwide spokesperson.

On January 20, Mr Varma had tweeted his letter to the Chief Minister with the message: “This is the letter I have written to Nitish Kumar today asking him how the JD(U) has formed an alliance with the BJP for the Delhi elections, given his own views on the BJP, and the massive national outrage against the divisive CAA-NPR-NRC scheme.”

Within the letter, he referred to non-public conversations during which the Chief Minister, he mentioned, had expressed “grave apprehensions” in regards to the BJP and its ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He mentioned once they first met in 2012, Mr Kumar had spoken to him at size on “why Narendra Modi and his policies are inimical for the country.”

Nitish Kumar, via his blistering response yesterday, stopped in need of expelling Mr Varma.

“If anyone has any issues with our stand then the person can discuss it within party or at party meetings, but to give such public statements is surprising. Is this a way to talk? He is free to go and join any party he likes, my best wishes,” he informed reporters.

Mr Varma mentioned he was “happy that there was space for discussion” throughout the occasion and added he would resolve on his choices after Mr Kumar’s reply to his letter.