Is the future of Star Wars a Marvel-style connected universe?

Since Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker lastly got here to cinemas in December 2019, one massive query has surfaced – what’s subsequent for Star Wars on the motion pictures?

Sure LucasFilm have loads on with Disney sequence like The Mandalorian, the Obi-Wan Kenobi prequel and that Rogue One spin-off, and there’s different TV sequence like Star Wars: Resistance and the Clone Wars nonetheless maintaining the franchise alive. However in the case of movies, there’s nothing formally introduced for anytime quickly.

Rian Johnson may nonetheless be making a trilogy, however there aren’t any particulars or launch dates and that undertaking appears to be spinning its wheels. The Recreation of Thrones creators’ trilogy (presumably in regards to the origins of the Jedi) was cancelled, as was a deliberate movie about Mos Eisley spaceport and any sequels to Solo.

Marvel’s Kevin Feige can be engaged on a film, however primarily based on latest monitor information there’s no assure it’ll see the sunshine of day.

All we all know for the time being is that there’s a 2022 launch date reserved for a future Star Wars movie, with no particulars about what precisely that movie might be like. Or a minimum of, that’s what we thought – as a result of a brand new hearsay has emerged suggesting precisely what Disney and LucasFilm’s massive plan is perhaps for Star Wars going ahead.

The thought? Briefly, to repeat what Disney already did for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, creating an interconnected sequence of movies about Jedi monitoring down artefacts and villains. In full, it’s barely extra difficult.

Apparently spinning off from an upcoming ebook and comic-book undertaking referred to as Venture Luminous, the hearsay (sourced by MakingStarWars and Ziro.Hu) suggests future Star Wars sequence could possibly be set 300-400 years earlier than the occasions of the principle saga, throughout a interval of galactic governance referred to as the “High Republic” period.

Principally, it’s when the Republic seen within the prequel motion pictures was at its peak, the Jedi have been in all places doing good deeds and The Emperor wasn’t even a twinkle in Papa Palpatine’s eye (although Yoda could be alive as a younger Jedi).

Relatively than one other trilogy, this new tackle Star Wars could be extra just like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with varied Jedi and different characters individually travelling around the galaxy to discover, monitor down historic Sith Gods (the brand new Infinity Stones?) and sometimes teaming up and interacting within the fashion of the Avengers motion pictures.

The tales could be separate, however related, with the Jedi characters given particular traits and skills to assist them stand out within the fashion of superheroes.

And if this sounds a bit pie within the sky for you, since this hearsay first emerged there has really been a touch that it could possibly be real in official Star Wars media. Within the ongoing Kylo Ren comedian revealed by Marvel (which tells the story of the youthful years of Adam Driver’s troubled villain) an offhand remark from one character really mentions the “High Republic” period by title, noting that “it was a time of greatly expanded Jedi activity throughout the galaxy.”

If the rumours are true, this nod could possibly be a mild seeding of an MCU-with-Jedi idea that can emerge in additional element over the approaching months and years (it looks like an odd, barely irrelevant element within the comedian it’s taken from). In the event that they’re not, it’s only a coincidence that this dialogue appears to match so carefully with the idea that sources have claimed is Disney’s massive plan for the longer term.

Both method, color us intrigued – and able to pre-order our tickets for Star Wars: Galaxy Battle in 2031.

