Is The Queen Shading Meghan Markle & Prince Harry AGAIN?!

Out of sight, out of thoughts?

In a promotional picture for her annual Christmas handle posted Monday, Queen Elizabeth might be seen sitting in entrance of a festive tree in a cashmere costume. Candy, proper?

Not as soon as you are taking a better look!

On the desk to her left are 4 image frames: certainly one of her husband Prince Philip, certainly one of her son Prince Charles and daughter-in-law the Duchess of Cornwall, one other of her father King George VI, and one other of grandson Prince William with Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. So… the place are Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Archie Harrison??

Have a look for your self (beneath):

Clearly, the Instagram feedback shortly was group Queen versus group Meghan, with critics weighing in on what appears like a snub to some, and a transparent signal of hierarchy to others.

Batting for group Sussex, we have now:

“Oh that’s savage Lizzy, savage!” “Disgusted with this.” “I only came here to see Meghan, Harry, and Archie. Feels like subtle shade and I’m not here for it. #bigmiss”

And for group Windsor:

“For everyone saying she’s snubbed Harry and Meghan… she doesn’t have only two grandchildren and can’t include everyone, it’s clear she’s only included the line of succession and her husband. It isn’t a snub.” “Her daughter and two other sons are also missing. It looks like it’s just those in direct line to the throne. Calm down.” “For gods sake, she has the direct succession to the throne displayed in photos… it’s nothing to do with Harry or Meghan 🙄”

Whereas the monarch’s solely excuse may pan out to be the explanation for the obvious snub, let’s consider that this isn’t the primary time the Queen has achieved some refreshing together with her picture assortment and left Meg and Har within the mud.

In October, it was shortly seen by eagle-eyed social media customers picture of the couple was faraway from a desk steadily snapped throughout royal conferences at Buckingham Palace.

However, if she was deciding on pictures to focus on simply the road of succession, why not use a photograph of William, Kate, and Prince George solely? As an alternative of 1 with Charlotte and Louis included? Simply saying…

As famous by a number of commenters, the Queen has 4 kids, eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Pictured (above) is just one little one, one grandchild, and three great-grandchildren.

However, perhaps we’ll see a photograph of them on a second desk? Final yr, a gaggle pic might be seen on the primary desk that includes Archie’s mum and pa, whereas a second picture from their wedding ceremony positioned on the opposite desk additional away:

So, what do you suppose Perezcious royal specialists?? Are we studying an excessive amount of into this? Or is there actually shade being thrown by the crown??

