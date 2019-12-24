News WORLD

Is The Snowman on TV this Christmas 2019?

December 24, 2019
2 Min Read

The traditional animation is on quite a few instances this festive season, whereas the sequel is on the market to stream

The Snowman



Nothing heralds Christmas just like the sight of a younger boy and a snowman flying by the air amidst a flurry of snowflakes. The 1982 traditional The Snowman, tailored from Raymond Briggs’ ebook of the identical identify, has been a staple of Channel four’s festive schedule for nearly forty years.

The movie follows a boy who will get greater than he bargains for after constructing a good-looking snowman, setting off a magical sequence of occasions that sees him and his new companion fly throughout the night time sky — to the haunting tune Strolling In The Air — to fulfill Father Christmas.

The Snowman and the Snowdog, the 2012 sequel, follows a younger boy grieving for his canine. After discovering a mysterious field below his bed room floorboards, he builds a snowman and an lovely snowdog — just for them each to come back to life…

When is The Snowman on TV?

Excellent news, Snowfans – there are a number of showings of The Snowman over the Christmas interval this 12 months, beginning with an early one on Channel four at three:05pm on Sunday eighth December (following a displaying of one other Raymond Briggs traditional, Father Christmas, and earlier than sequel The Snowman and the Snowdog) after which on 4Seven on Thursday 12th December at four:20am.

Then, you may watch The Snowman once more on Channel four on the coronary heart of Christmas, with broadcasts on Christmas Eve, Tuesday 24th December, at three:50pm and Christmas Day, Wednesday 25th December, at 12:45pm, adopted on E4 on Boxing Day, Thursday 26th December at 6:55am and Sunday 29th December at 7:25am.

In the meantime, The Snowman and its sequel The Snowman and the Snowdog are that can be purchased on the Sky Retailer and Amazon.

