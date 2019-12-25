Is the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2019 filmed live?

Joe Sugg, Gemma Atkinson, Mark Wright and Debbie McGee: all are set to return to the dance flooring for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas particular.

The judges – Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli – are set to share some yuletide pleasure, with viewers handled to a number of group and paired performances.

However amid all of the glitter and Christmas cheer, chances are you’ll be left with one query in thoughts: is that this all really filmed reside?

Right here’s all it is advisable to know…

Is the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas particular reside?

No. The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas particular is pre-recorded a number of weeks upfront. In reality, filming came about earlier than the principle Strictly present ended – to be particular, the Christmas particular was recorded on third December.

The early filming date might be why the present is ready to appeal to former stars of the present – this manner, they nonetheless get to spend the massive day with their associates and households.

It’s additionally the explanation why viewers can’t vote for his or her favorite , with the successful couple determined by the judges and studio viewers.

However who will carry the Silver Star Trophy this yr? Chizzy Akudolu, Debbie McGee, Gemma Atkinson, Mark Wright, Joe Sugg or Richard Arnold? There’s not lengthy left to seek out out…

The Strictly Christmas particular is on BBC One, Christmas Day at four:40pm