Is this Britain’s loneliest man? Man with Asperger’s has spent 14 YEARS struggling to get a date

An Asperger’s sufferer has spoken of his heartbreak at being the ‘loneliest man in Britain’ – having spent virtually 15 years attempting to get a date.

Damian Littlefair, from Darlington, continues to be a virgin and has tried Tinder, Loads of Fish, Match.com and Badoo, however has nonetheless been rejected by each girl he is ever messaged.

He says that as a result of he’s trustworthy about his situation on-line, persons are too fast to show him down somewhat than attending to know him.

Now the 29-year-old is determined to get a date to have a good time his 30th birthday in two weeks’ time.

He stated: ‘I really feel like I am lacking out on the entire world. I really feel like issues are transferring ahead for different folks and never for me.

‘Folks I’ve identified are all settled down with companions. All my household have somebody. I really feel overlooked.’

Damian first began placing up his profile on courting websites aged 16, however stated he usually finds communication troublesome, so struggles to get ladies .

Initially he did not say on his profile that he had Asperger’s, however then determined to be trustworthy about it.

After that she stated no-one was and girls usually simply block him when he messages them.

‘I did not actually have many replies,’ he stated. ‘I received both abuse again or received blocked.

‘I placed on my profile that I’ve Asperger’s. I assumed I would be extra trustworthy and open up a bit extra nevertheless it did not assist. I believe typically it is that which places folks off.’

He says assembly folks in actual life is hard as dialog just isn’t all the time the simplest.

Nonetheless he finds on-line encounters equally troublesome as Asperger’s makes it arduous for him to speak.

‘It takes me some time for issues to sink in and for me to grasp issues and I do typically get a bit confused and simply upset,’ he stated.

‘It makes courting rather a lot more durable for me. I would like somebody to get to know me. I discover it arduous to get to know somebody as a result of I do not know in the event that they’re judging me for me or for my incapacity.

‘I can typically say issues that get misinterpreted. I am fairly trustworthy. I discover it arduous to lie.’

He tried a neighborhood group for these with disabilities however stated members had been much more disabled than him and the very fact he’s high-functioning makes it arduous to search out ‘somebody on his stage’.

Damian loves Components One, vehicles, bikes, taking part in on his Xbox and going to the cinema.

Requested what he needs from a companion, Damian stated: ‘Somebody I may be myself with and somebody that may settle for me for me and never the badge I maintain.

‘Somebody I can have a long run relationship with. I am open to courting anybody, it would not should be somebody with Asperger’s.

‘I am drawn to ladies who’re female, girly sorts. I like lengthy hair and a slim construct.’

He stated of his good date: ‘I’ve by no means been on a date in any respect. I would love a meal on the pub or a stroll within the park to get to know one another.

‘It’d take a bit longer to get to know somebody and longer for them to get to know me, however I’m trustworthy and I do attempt to assist others after I can.’

Damian just isn’t certain if he needs to be a dad however wish to get married. His brother and elder sister each have youngsters.

He’s additionally unemployed, which he feels might put ladies off. Damian had a paper spherical between the ages of 14 and 21, however regardless of making use of for a whole bunch of jobs he stated his situation means folks merely do not wish to know.

What’s Asperger syndrome? Asperger syndrome (AS), often known as Asperger’s, is a developmental dysfunction that makes social interplay and non verbal communication troublesome for these recognized. It’s a milder autism spectrum dysfunction (ASD) and it differs from different autism spectrum issues as these with the situation typically have comparatively regular language and intelligence. Though not required for prognosis, bodily clumsiness and strange use of language are widespread. Indicators normally start earlier than two years of age and sometimes final perpetually.

He lives on advantages – his month-to-month Private Independence Funds (PIP) and Employment and Help Allowance (ESA).

Damian has a two-bedroom flat and stated that, satirically, makes him really feel even lonelier.

‘I dwell alone, nonetheless I all the time thought after I did get a spot alone it could be with somebody particular,’ he defined.

‘I had it in my head that whenever you do get a spot of your individual you discover somebody you’re keen on and you’ve got it collectively. I wish to share my life with somebody and it’s kind of lonely.’

He went on: ‘I am unemployed on account of incapacity. It is so arduous to get a job with Asperger’s. I’ve had extra interviews than I can bear in mind. I preserve getting turned down.’

Damian has utilized for the Undateables and is determined to get on the Channel four present.

He added that having Asperger’s does have some advantages. ‘The longer it takes me to attain one thing the extra appreciative I’m of the tip outcome,’ he stated.

‘I love to do issues to the most effective of my capacity. And I can bear in mind issues higher than different folks.’

However he says his mum Susan, 60, is fearful about him not courting anybody.