Is this how much Rashmika Mandanna gets as remuneration per film?

Prime 5 TikTok celebrities in india : Which one is your favourite?













Rashmika Mandanna is presently being interrogated by the Earnings Tax officers over suspected tax evasion at her residence in Virajpet, Karnataka. The actress returned to residence at 9.30 pm final night from Chennai after 10 officers carried out a raid on Thursday morning, 16 January.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Remunerations Since Debut

Even because the interrogation is on, there are rumours doing rounds over her remuneration. Rashmika Mandanna, who began her profession with Kirik Celebration, reportedly obtained a small quantity as her remuneration for her debut movie, as per Vijay Karnataka.

Rashmika Mandanna.PR Handout

In accordance with business insiders, Rashmika Mandanna didn’t get various lakhs for Kirik Celebration, produced by her ex-beau Rakshit Shetty. Within the subsequent two Kannada movies like Anjaniputhra with Puneeth Rajkumar and Chamak with Ganesh, the actress was not paid an enormous quantity.

Her fortune modified as soon as she entered Telugu movie business with Chalo adopted by a blockbuster hit movie Geetha Govindam, starring Vijay Deverakonda. Following the dual success, she reportedly began charging Rs 50 lakh per movie and for her forthcoming Kannada film Pogaru the 23-year outdated was paid Rs 65 lakh.

In a brief span of time, Rashmika Mandanna earned recognition throughout South India and she or he was flooded with presents. Whereas her recognition rose exponentially on one aspect, she began turning into an unaffordable actress for a lot of Kannada producers.

Along with her latest film Sarileru Neekevvaru with Mahesh Babu opening to optimistic critiques, she is unstoppable now. At present, the actress is reportedly getting Rs 1 crore as a remuneration.

Rashmika Mandanna.PR Handout

Within the latest months, there have been rumours of Rashmika Mandanna attaining the standing of the highest-paid actress in South India, however a few days in the past, she denied the experiences. “I am not the highest paid actress. I am just taking baby steps in film industry. I haven’t worked in the film industry to know everything and everyone,” she mentioned in an interview.

Nevertheless, these rumours on her pay-checks appear to have caught the eye of the Earnings Tax division.