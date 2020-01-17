As any poker participant is aware of, determining a inform is crucial to profitable. What’s a inform? Any motion by one other participant which may tip their hand. Determining a inform is the distinction between being a weekend hack and a professional sitting on the ultimate desk. Joker has some tells, and satirically, identical to poker, the bottom line is the palms.

All through the movie, Arthur writes in his journal — which is not something exceptional until you occur to be among the many 10 p.c of the world that writes left-handed, as Arthur does when he pens his jokes for his standup routine. It is type of odd, then, that Fleck would use his proper hand to carry a cigarette — the overwhelming majority of individuals will do mundane duties like this with their dominant hand. It is equally odd that the opening scene of the film reveals Fleck making use of his clown make-up together with his proper hand. And when Arthur attends the comedy present as an viewers member, he takes copious notes together with his proper hand. What is going on on right here?

You would merely say that Arthur is ambidextrous, or the script supervisor had a tough go of it and nobody realized that Joaquin Phoenix stored switching palms all through the film, however that will be a bit too handy, and there are sufficient issues occurring to let you know that each one the hand jive was on function.

The scene after Arthur leaves the comedy present reveals the inform. He sits shirtless at a desk whereas writing his jokes together with his left hand. The doorbell rings and Sophie stands flirting with Arthur, organising the connection that we’ll later be taught was all in his head. The Joker’s inform is the left-handed scenes. Every little thing left-hand dominant is all in his head. This scene is the inform for all the film.