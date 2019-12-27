Is this the final proof that Jack the Ripper was a Polish barber?

By Andy Dolan and Tom Bull For The Day by day Mail

The id of Jack the Ripper stays certainly one of crime’s most enduring mysteries.

However now the identify of the person behind the homicide of at the very least 5 ladies in Victorian London could also be a step nearer to being confirmed.

A letter unearthed in a college library on the opposite facet of the world describes how one of many foremost suspects within the case – Aaron Kosminski – had attacked an acquaintance with a pair of scissors lower than a yr after the killings.

In an obvious reference to the Ripper killings, the writer, a church administration assistant who went on to turn into a priest, mentioned: ‘It is a marvel he hasn’t hung for what he did to these poor women’.

The doc was apparently present in an outdated e book in Australia throughout a clear-out of inventory from the College of Melbourne’s Theology division.

It was rescued and bought on eBay, the place novice ‘Ripperologist’ Tim Atkinson noticed it. Father-of-two Mr Atkinson, 53, says the doc is a ‘recreation changer’ within the Ripper story as a result of it’s proof that Kosminski was violent and aggressive.

Sceptics of the Kosminski concept declare that though the Polish barber was identified to be mentally sick, he was not identified to be violent.

Mr Atkinson, a self-employed carpet fitter from Bradford, mentioned: ‘The letter exhibits that Kosminski was not delicate and unaggressive however a lot the reverse. The potential for fixing the Jack the Ripper case is getting nearer.’

The letter, despatched in 1889 from a Reverend William Patrick Dott, tells of an assault on a lady named Mary by a ‘Kosminski’ who ran screaming at her with scissors within the East Finish.

It additionally mentions ‘Tilly’ – considered a reference to Matilda Kosminski, the suspect’s sister.

An engraving of the tenth homicide dedicated by Jack the Ripper in Whitechapel in 1891

Kosminski, a Polish Jew, was rumoured to have labored in a hospital as an orderly earlier than turning up in Whitechapel round seven years earlier than the Ripper killed at the very least 5 ladies in three months in 1888.

Kosminski was sectioned a number of occasions for suspected schizophrenia, however was not mentioned to have displayed violent tendencies.

Mr Atkinson found that the letter’s writer was a helper at All Hallows church, Barking by the Tower, on the time. Mr Atkinson has been to All Hallows and matched the signature on his letter with that of the Reverend’s on an outdated parish register from 1897.

Mr Atkinson paid £242 for the letter to an eBay vendor specialising in antiquities in March. Paper historians have dated the paper and ink to the related interval. A relative of Mr Atkinson has additionally created what he calls the primary ‘practical’ image of Kosminski.

It was produced by overlaying footage of the Pole’s two brothers and two of his sisters to create a composite picture.

Kosminski was certainly one of three males suspected of being the Ripper by police on the time, however within the thoughts of the case’s senior officer, Detective Inspector Donald Sutherland Swanson, he was all the time the prime suspect. He died in a lunatic asylum in 1919.