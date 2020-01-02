Ish Sodhi Returns To Rajasthan Royals As Spin Consultant For IPL 2020

Rajasthan Royals on Thursday appointed New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi as their spin advisor for the 2020 version of the Indian Premier League. The 27-year-old was a part of the Royals squad within the 2018 and 2019 earlier than being launched forward of final month’s IPL public sale. As a part of his new function with the franchise, Sodhi will likely be working intently with bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule and Chief Working Officer Jake Lush McCrum. Sodhi has represented Royals in eight IPL matches, taking 9 wickets at an economic system price of 6.69.

“Having played for two seasons for the Royals, I have formed a great level of understanding with all the people involved with the franchise, and they have always been very supportive of me. Therefore, I did not have to think twice when this opportunity was offered to me by the Royals’ management,” stated Sodhi in a press release.

“It is a fascinating opportunity for me, to be involved in the coaching staff at such a young age, while also supporting and learning about the operations of the business,” stated Sodhi, who has picked up 47 wickets in 40 T20 Internationals for New Zealand. He has additionally performed 17 Exams and 31 ODIs.