Ishant Doubtful For NZ Tests After MRI Scan Confirms Ankle Tear: Report

Senior India pacer Ishant Sharma is unsure for the upcoming Take a look at tour of New Zealand after sustaining an ankle tear throughout a Ranji Trophy recreation in New Delhi. Ishant, taking part in for Delhi, had twisted his ankle on his comply with via whereas bowling in opposition to Vidarbha in a Ranji Trophy recreation. The Take a look at sequence in opposition to New Zealand is scheduled to start out from February 21 in Wellington. “The MRI report has come. Luckily there is no fracture. There is an ankle tear. The moment he is in a position to walk, he will travel to NCA,” a senior DDCA official advised PTI on circumstances of anonymity.

Whereas there are experiences that Ishant may need had a Grade three tear, which may rule him out for greater than a month, the BCCI will solely affirm it after their very own set of checks.

“It’s a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in BCCI as we will again do his MRI to ascertain degree of tear and decide on his rehabilitation,” a BCCI supply mentioned.

The BCCI is hopeful of Ishant getting slot in time for the primary Take a look at. Navdeep Saini would be the alternative if the 96-Take a look at veteran fails to be slot in time.