Ishant Sharma Injures Ankle Trying To Appeal For Wicket In Ranji Trophy

India’s senior-most pacer Ishant Sharma harm his ankle badly whereas bowling throughout a Ranji Trophy sport right here on Monday, elevating doubts over his availability for the upcoming Checks in New Zealand. Spearheading the Delhi assault, the 31-year-old suffered the harm within the fifth over of Vidarbha’s second innings and his third. “Ishant has twisted his ankle and has swelling. It’s looking pretty bad at the moment. We will not risk him again in this match. Let’s hope it’s not a fracture,” a senior Delhi staff administration member informed PTI on the situation of anonymity.

“If it’s pure swelling, he will be fit in some days. He needs to go to NCA obviously and get his rehab done along with RTP (Return To Play) certificate,” he added.

It was a brief supply, which rival skipper Faiz Fazal tried to tug solely to see it hit his pads, prompting an optimistic Ishant to vociferously enchantment on the comply with by means of earlier than slipping immediately.

Ishant seemed in actual ache as he hobbled off the bottom with the assistance of help workers. His situation wanted rapid medical consideration.

The pacer had taken three wickets for 45 runs in Vidarbha’s first innings.

The veteran of 96 Checks is anticipated to be within the Take a look at squad for the New Zealand tour and that is his final Ranji sport of the season. His subsequent outing is meant to be a observe match in Hamilton however in case the harm seems to be severe, he can be going to the Nationwide Cricket Academy (NCA) for rehabilitation.

India are scheduled to play two Checks in New Zealand, from February 21-25 and February 29 to March four, respectively.