January 17, 2020 | 1:41pm

He put the fats in fatwa.

A morbidly overweight ISIS fanatic dubbed “Jabba the Jihadi” has been captured by Iraqi forces — who loaded him onto a flatbed truck as a result of he couldn’t slot in a police automotive.

The 560-pound mufti Abu Abdul Bari, often known as Shifa al-Nima, was nabbed Thursday by an elite SWAT workforce of the Nineveh regiment within the metropolis of Mosul, in keeping with Stars and Stripes.

The jumbo jihadist was identified for “provocative speeches against the security forces” and is taken into account one of many high leaders of “ISIS gangs,” Iraqi safety officers stated in an announcement.

Bari issued spiritual decrees — or fatwas — ordering the execution of students and clerics who refused to pledge allegiance to ISIS when the fear group occupied the town, the assertion stated.

Throughout the heyday of the group’s self-styled caliphate in 2014, he additionally ordered the destruction of a mosque constructed on the website believed to be the burial place of the biblical prophet Jonah, who as soon as had a well-known encounter with a whale.

Maajid Nawaz, founding father of the London-based anti-extremism suppose Quilliam, additionally shared pictures of the heavyweight’s arrest.

“He was so overweight, maybe from remaining sedentary in his hiding place, that he had to be taken by police in the back of a pick up truck,” he wrote on Fb.

“Most religious justifications provided to ISIS for enslaving, raping, torturing, ethnic cleansing & massacring Iraqis, Syrians & others are from this paltry beast who can’t even stand on his own two legs,” he wrote.

“Do not underestimate the psychological blow the image of this obese monster being arrested is to ISIS. Gluttony is frowned upon by jihadists. But also, ISIS branded themselves as fighters possessing rare courage & discipline… meanwhile this walrus was their top religious cleric.”

And in an ode to the epic house saga, he added: “Today was a good day for the Force & a bad day for evil.”

Macer Gifford, a British citizen who fought with a US-backed Kurdish militia in Syria, applauded the arrest and in contrast Bari to the slug-like gang lord of the Star Wars universe who lived on the desert planet Tatooine.

“I’m delighted to say that the Islamic State’s very own Jabba the Hutt has been captured in Mosul,” he stated in a tweet.

“As long as the Devil bastes him properly Shifa al Nima should crisp nicely in hell… He literally looks like the world’s biggest chicken,” Gifford stated.

Referring to Bari’s heft, he added: “Good luck hanging him Iraq.”