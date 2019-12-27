December 27, 2019 | 9:06am

Islamic State of West Africa Province launched a video of its execution of 11 captives. Handout

ISIS-aligned jihadists have launched a video claiming to point out the execution of 11 blindfolded Christian males in Nigeria, in what analysts say was a barbaric act that was clearly timed to coincide with Christmas, in response to reviews.

“This is a message to Christians all over the world,” a masked man says within the one-minute video posted on-line late Thursday by the fear group’s Amaq information company.

He claimed the killings by the hands of jihadists from the Islamic State West African Province had been in retaliation for the loss of life of ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and his spokesman.

Baghdadi dedicated suicide in October throughout a US particular forces operation in Syria.

No particulars got in regards to the victims, however ISIS mentioned they had been “captured in the past weeks” in Nigeria’s northeastern Borno state, in response to the BBC.

One captive was shot lifeless whereas the opposite 10 had been beheaded.

In latest months, ISWAP has ramped up its assaults on Christians, safety personnel and aide, establishing roadblocks on highways and conducting searches, in response to Agence France-Presse.

The UN has condemned the “increasing practice by armed groups to set up checkpoints targeting civilians” within the northeast of Nigeria.

On Sunday, jihadists killed six individuals and kidnapped 5 others once they intercepted automobiles on a freeway close to Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

ISWAP, which pledged allegiance to Baghdadi in 2016 and break up from rebel group Boko Haram, stepped up assaults on navy outposts and troops final yr, however has more and more begun concentrating on civilians.