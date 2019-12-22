‘ISIS recruiter in gang linked to Jihadi John’ lives on benefits in London

By Tim Stickings For Mailonline

Printed: 04:43 EST, 22 December 2019 | Up to date: 04:43 EST, 22 December 2019

An alleged ISIS recruiter has been residing on unemployment advantages in London, it has emerged after he was charged by Portuguese authorities.

Cassimo Ture is a suspected member of the so-called ‘Leyton Cell’, an alleged Portuguese gang in east London which has been linked to infamous terrorist Jihadi John and to the kidnapping of British journalist John Cantlie.

A 218-page indictment filed by Portuguese prosecutors accuses Ture of ‘offering elementary assist to terrorist organisations’ and ‘rejoicing’ in terrorist actions together with his fellow gang members.

His brother, Sadjo Ture, can also be a suspected gang member and twice travelled to the Center East, it’s believed.

A number of of the gang members are lifeless however Cassimo continues to be residing in London with a spouse and son, receiving jobseeker’s allowance and youngster profit, The Instances studies.

Suspect: Cassimo Ture (pictured) is an alleged member of the so-called ‘Leyton Cell’, an alleged Portuguese terrorist gang in east London

Portuguese prosecutors allege that the gang was linked to the ‘Beatles’, the group of terrorists together with ‘Jihadi John’ who carried out beheadings in ISIS propaganda movies.

Jihadi John, actual title Mohammed Emwazi, appeared in various movies by which captives together with British support staff David Haines and Alan Henning had been murdered by the phobia group. He was killed in a US air strike in 2015.

Portuguese prosecutors allege that the gang was linked to the ‘Beatles’, the group of terrorists led by ‘Jihadi John’ (pictured)

Fellow ‘Beatles’ Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh are in US custody whereas the fourth, Aine Davis, was jailed in Turkey in 2017.

Portuguese authorities additionally declare that the group was linked to the kidnapping of British journalist John Cantlie in Syria in 2012.

Cantlie was captured in July 2012 however rescued by members of the Free Syrian Military, solely to be kidnapped once more later that yr.

A freed ISIS prisoner mentioned he suffered ‘weeks and weeks’ of torture after he tried to flee his terrorist prisoners.

Earlier this yr the UK authorities mentioned it believed Cantlie was nonetheless alive, however mentioned it caught by its coverage of not paying ransom for hostages.

Ture himself is suspected of serving to ISIS terrorists and inheritor brides journey to the previous ‘caliphate’, which crumbled to nothing earlier this yr.

The indictment claims that Ture ‘offered elementary assist to terrorist organisations via the receipt and distribution of cash’.

Portuguese authorities additionally declare that the group was linked to the kidnapping of British journalist John Cantlie (pictured in an ISIS hostage video) in Syria in 2012

Ture can also be alleged to have offered ‘logistical assist within the recruitment of and adherence of recruits to the Islamic State’.

He moved to the UK in round 2005, it’s believed.

The newspaper mentioned reporter had visited Ture’s house however was turned away by his spouse, who claimed to know nothing concerning the allegations.

One other cell member is claimed to have educated 1,000 ISIS recruits in three months and travelled to Syria regardless of being stopped at Luton airport.

Portuguese newspaper Espresso studies that Ture was interrogated in Portugal earlier this yr, however he’s not in custody.

Ture is the one one of many eight suspected gang members identified to be residing freely, the Portuguese report says, with two others in custody and 5 lifeless or lacking.