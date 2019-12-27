ISIS Says It Beheaded Christian Captives In Nigeria

In video, captives pleaded for Christian Affiliation of Nigeria to avoid wasting them. (Representational)

Maiduguri/Cairo:

ISIS launched a video purporting to point out its militants beheading 10 Christian males in Nigeria, saying it was a part of a marketing campaign to avenge the deaths of its chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and its spokesman.

The terrorist group posted the footage on its on-line Telegram information channel on Thursday, the day after Christmas, with Arabic captions however no audio.

The video confirmed males in beige uniforms and black masks lining up behind blindfolded captives then beheading 10 of them and capturing an 11th man.

An earlier video seen by Reuters mentioned the captives had been taken from Maiduguri and Damaturu in Nigeria’s northeastern state of Borno, the place militants have been preventing for years to arrange a separate ISIS.

In that video, the captives pleaded for the Christian Affiliation of Nigeria and President Muhammadu Buhari to avoid wasting them.

Reuters couldn’t confirm the authenticity of both video.

In a sequence of feedback on Twitter, Buhari condemned the killings.

“These agents of darkness are enemies of our common humanity and they don’t spare any victim, whether they are Muslims or Christians, and therefore, we shouldn’t let them divide us and turn us against one another,” Buhari wrote.

ISIS in West Africa Province (ISWAP) break up from the militant group Boko Haram in 2016 and has turn into the area’s dominant jihadist group. Islamist insurgents have killed about 30,000 folks in northern Nigeria up to now decade.

ISIS chief Baghdadi died throughout a U.S. navy raid in Syria and Muhajir in a separate navy operation, each over the identical weekend in late October.