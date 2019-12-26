ISL: ATK Beat Defending Champions Bengaluru FC To Go Top Of Table

ATK delivered the right Christmas current for his or her supporters with a 1-Zero win in opposition to defending champions Bengaluru FC within the Hero Indian Tremendous League on the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium Kolkata on Wednesday. After a goalless but intriguing first 45 minutes, David Williams (47′) scored in crackling trend. The guests’ half-cooked makes an attempt to get again into the sport failed and the hosts’ defence then did an distinctive job of conserving the Bengaluru assault at bay.

The three factors at house has helped Antonio Habas’ males to the highest of the Hero ISL desk.

ATK have 18 factors, the identical tally as Goa, having performed a recreation extra. Bengaluru are third, with 16 factors from 10 matches.

ATK threatened as early because the second minute. Williams chipped the ball into the trail of Krishna who ran in behind the defence and struck the side-netting with simply goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to beat.

Two minutes later, a poor move again to the keeper by Rahul Bheke allowed Krishna to chase the ball however Sandhu rushed off his line to kick the ball away from hazard.

The guests struggled to get into the sport and had been depending on set-pieces to create openings within the first half. Dimas Delgado took a free-kick from simply exterior the field halfway by way of the half however failed to check goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya.

Whereas ATK threatened with quick counters, the Blues had been made to work onerous for possibilities. Delgado performed an exquisite diagonal to launch Udanta Singh in behind the defence however the India worldwide pulled out of his chase on the final minute with out getting a shot away as Bhattacharya rushed to gather.

A decided ATK broke the impasse two minutes into the second half. Krishna charged on the defence and tried a through-ball for Williams which Bheke did not correctly clear.

Jayesh Rane poked the unfastened ball into the trail of Williams who unleashed a terrific strike that flew previous Sandhu and bulged the online.

Bengaluru stepped up their efforts to get again into the sport however struggled to work the ATK custodian. A deflected Harmanjot Khabra cross from the appropriate near the hour-mark fell completely for an unmarked Delgado whose first-time effort from contained in the field flew vast.

The Bengaluru assault did not muster clear-cut possibilities in opposition to a strong ATK defence led by Agus Garcia.

The house aspect was glad to take a seat again, hit the guests on the counter and the organised method triumphed on the evening to safe three factors.



